A.J. Hawk Talks Aaron Rodgers’ Leadership, Ohio State’s Loss, and His NFL Career Status

On this week's episode, I talked to former Green Bay linebacker A.J. Hawk. Following the Packers clinching the NFC North title Sunday night, Hawk explained Aaron Rodgers' leadership and what makes it so special for the team dynamic. Hawk, currently an NFL free agent, discusses his own career and whether he's done playing football. Both Hawk and I and are Ohio State alumni, so we commiserate over the Buckeyes' big loss to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl.

