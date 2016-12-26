The young Dallas Cowboys delivered a true gift of a season

The Dallas Cowboys delivered a gift of a season and a division championship. This season will already go down as one of the best in franchise history.

This young Dallas Cowboys team gave all of their fans a true gift this season that should not be taken for granted. Amidst a very exciting season, fans may not realize this is one of the best seasons in franchise history.

This young squad already has piled up 12 wins, and broken franchise record upon record. With one more victory this team will tie the franchise mark for most wins in a season with 13, and if they decide to play to win the last two contests, they could set the franchise mark at 14 wins. That is incredible.

Rookie sensations Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott basically rewrote many of the record books at their respective positions with their accomplishments this year. It has been a wonderful ride, and they aren’t done yet!

Zeke has a real shot at breaking the rookie rushing record set by Eric Dickerson, and the Cowboys as a whole have a chance to deliver a gift that can never be taken away; a World Championship.

No matter who the Cowboys play in the divisional round of the playoffs they are going to have an advantage. Cowboys fans have a right to be skeptic of what may happen in the playoffs, but this young Cowboys team is widely recognized by analysts as the best team in the NFC and many people think the entire NFL.

Whoever comes into AT&T Stadium in January is going to have a very difficult task of knocking this red-hot Dallas team off in front of their home crowd. A crowd that in years past was known for sitting on their hands and not bringing a true advantage to arguably the world’s best stadium. Those days appear to be over as the stadium has been raucous and delivered a true advantage for our team. I expect a frenzy during this game.

When the playoffs open the Cowboys will be 3 victories away from cementing this team in history forever and creating a lifelong legacy for themselves. This year seems different for this team, and it has been a true treat watching them develop into what they are now.

Regardless of what happens in January, fans should be proud of the gift this team has given them this year. A culture has been restored in Dallas, and the future looks bright for many years to come. The fan base has every reason to be optimistic for this teams’ future and about their chances to finish the fight this season!

