The Ty Montgomery hype is real: Ask Lil Wayne

While Ty Montgomery was running in touchdowns against the Bears, Lil Wayne took to Twitter to give his seal of approval.

I may very well name my next kid or album TY Montgomery!! Girl or boy!! — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) December 18, 2016

Dwayne Michael Carter, professionally known as “Lil Wayne” is an American hip-hop recording artist and author.

In 2011 he produced a song called “Green and Yellow”, which was a remix to the song “Black and Yellow,” produced by another American recording artist, Wiz Khalifa.

Lil Wayne thought the song “Green and Yellow” was the perfect comeback remix song for the Pack to help lead them to a Super Bowl ring.

“Got a call from my homie, this just in, the Packers in the Super Bowl and they better win.” Lil Wayne said before the Packers’ went on to eventually defeat the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Lil Wayne is clearly a huge Packers fan, and it is a good thing he noticed what Ty Montgomery did on Sunday. Why?

In 2010-2011, it was the Green Bay Packers who were Super Bowl champs. I know, I know, this may seem a bit ridiculous, but the last time Lil Wayne made a song about the Packers’, they went on to win a title.

In 2017, could it be Lil Wayne that helps lead the Packers back to the promise land and earn another Lombardi Trophy? We’ll see what he has to say in his hopeful, upcoming song.

This could be another year that Lil Wayne is correct in what he says, no matter if it something about Ty Montgomery, or maybe the Packers’ winning another world championship.

What rapper has ever done something like him before? No one, just ask Wiz Khalifa and the Steelers.

