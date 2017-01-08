The Top Ten 2016 NFL Draft Classes

With the post-season soon underway, it’s time to take a look back at the last 17 weeks of football. With a full year under their belt, it’s time to find out which team’s rookie class stood above the rest.

What a thrilling year of football 2016 turned out to be. Tom Brady returned after a four-game suspension in Brady-like fashion, playing at an MVP level and leading his Patriots to the best record in football. Running backs appear to be making a resurgence as teams begin recognizing just how important a strong running game can be. Great players are hanging up their cleats and a new generation of football players is settling in to soon replace the names we’ve come to love and honor all across the league. Oh, and the Browns finally won a game!

All this aside, the conclusion of the regular-season gives us an opportunity to review the year’s events, including the 2016 NFL Draft. As is the case each year, some teams drafted metaphorical gems while others found themselves empty-handed and regretful. While it is only year one for the 2016 draft class, we now have a foundation to build from as we analyze each team’s successes in the draft.

In this article, we turn our attention to the top 10 draft classes from the 2016 NFL Draft. Which teams were the most successful in building up the roster and adding the talent necessary to maintain long-term success?

Draft Picks

37 – Chris Jones, DT, Mississippi St.

59 – KeiVarae Russell, DB, Notre Dame

105 – Parker Ehinger, OG, Cincinnati

106 – Eric Murray, DB, Minnesota

126 – Demarcus Robinson, WR, Florida

162 – Kevin Hogan, QB, Stanford

165 – Tyreek Hill, WR, West Alabama

178 – D.J. White, DB, Georgia Tech

203 – Dadi Nicolas, DE, Virginia Tech

The Kansas City Chiefs did not have a first-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, putting immense pressure on the organization and scouts to draft successfully from Round two. They did rather well, considering the early impact of two key prospects. Chris Jones, a highly athletic defensive tackle with tremendous potential, was selected with the 37th overall pick and pushed his way into playing time early in the season. While his production doesn’t jump off the page (28 tackles, two sacks), he has certainly shown flashes of becoming a key cog on this defense.

The true meat of this Chiefs’ draft class, however, centers around 5th round (165th overall) WR Tyreek Hill. Coming out of West Alabama, evaluations on Hill varied widely. While his play speed was considered incredible, scouting reports often pointed to a lack of physicality and production on tape. It’s safe to say his proven any doubters wrong.

Tyreek single-handedly transformed the Chiefs’ offense and special teams. His unique speed gave Kansas City an entirely new dynamic that defenses have had a hard time responding too. Hill finished the regular season with 593 receiving yards (six touchdowns) and 267 rushing yards (three touchdowns). On special teams, he averaged 15.2 yards per punt return, with two touchdowns and a long of 95 yards. On kick returns, he finished with 384 total yards and another TD. All-in-all, Hill had a phenomenal rookie season that saw him enter the record books (see below)

.@Chiefs Tyreek Hill is first player (and 1st rookie) since Gale Sayers in 1965 (at MIN) with a rush TD, rec TD and kick return TD in a game — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) November 28, 2016

While other players have yet to make a strong impact, Hill and Jones more than pulled the weight for this class.

Draft Picks

12 – Sheldon Rankins, DT, Louisville

47 – Michael Thomas, WR, Ohio St.

61 – Vonn Bell, S, Ohio St.

120 – David Oneymata, DT, Manitoba (Canada)

237 – Daniel Lasco, RB, Cal

The New Orleans Saints concluded 2016 with a 7-9 record, marking the third-straight season they finished under .500 (all at seven wins). While the underwhelming records continue to pile on, the Saints’ 2016 draft class offers a glimpse of a bright future for the franchise.

The Saints started the draft by selecting defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins out Louisville. Known for his ability to rush the passer, Rankins flashed his sky-high potential by finishing the season with four sacks and making a strong impact on a defense in desperate need of a spark. With his talent and versatility, Rankins looks to be every bit the foundational player the Saints were hoping for.

Immediately following, the Saints’ selected Ohio St. WR Michael Thomas. During the pre-draft process, his size and catch radius were impressive, but he was still seen as developmental player that need to improve on footwork and technique. However, judging by his rookie season, you can definitely see the impact he’s had on this offense. Thomas hit it off with Brees early, catching all six of his targets for 58 yards. Since then, he’s amassed an incredible 1,137 yards and nine touchdowns. Despite having more experienced receivers like Brandin Cooks and Willie Snead on the roster, Thomas produced at an extremely high level and became Brees’ favorite target. He will be a fun player to watch entering the 2017 season.

Draft Picks

2 – Carson Wentz, QB, North Dakota St.

79 – Isaac Seumalo, OG, Oregon St.

153 – Wendell Smallwood, RB, West Virginia

164 – Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, TCU

196 – Blake Countess, DB, Auburn

233 – Jalen Mills, S, LSU

240 – Alex McCalister, DE, Florida

251 – Joe Walker, ILB, Oregon

Whenever you find your future franchise quarterback (or current in the Eagles’ case), it can be considered a successful draft. When the Eagles entered last off-season, they signed Sam Bradford to a 2-year extension and added former Chiefs backup QB Chase Daniel, spending a total of nearly $56 million. While many believed the quarterback position was set, the Eagles then sent five draft picks, including three in the 1st round and one in the 2nd, to move up to the 2nd overall pick. You don’t move that high unless you’re targeting a quarterback. That quarterback came to be Carson Wentz, North Dakota’s finest, after the Rams selected Cal QB Jared Goff.

Wentz started off hot, starting the season 3-0 and passing for 769 yards and five touchdowns to zero interceptions. While things fizzled out over the remainder of the season, finishing 7-9, Wentz showed the poise, potential, and traits to be the Eagles’ guy moving forward.

While the rest of the class is fairly undetermined, 7th round defensive back Jalen Mills had a strong showing his rookie season. He was a regular contributor for the Eagles’ secondary and while he has yet to record his first interception, he finished with 61 tackles and seven pass deflections. Mills is trending in the right direction and may push for a starting spot in 2017.

Draft Picks

25 – Artie Burns, DB, Miami (FL.)

58 – Sean Davis, S, Maryland

72 – Javon Hargrave, DT, South Carolina St.

123 – Jerald Hawkins, OT, LSU

220 – Travis Feeney, LB, Washington

229 – Demarcus Ayers, WR, Houston

246 – Tyler Matakevich, LB, Temple

While this draft certainly lacked the flair of finding your quarterback of the future, it added several key pieces to a Steeler defense that needed an infusion of youth and upgraded talent. With the Pittsburgh offense playing at a dominant level behind the Killer B’s – Big Ben, Antonio Brown, and LeVeon Bell – the defense needed to elevate their play in order to bring greater balance to this team.

Enter Artie Burns and Sean Davis to help an ailing secondary. Burns was praised for his elite athleticism and while he was considered technically a bit raw, his upside was too high for the Steelers to let him pass the 25th overall pick. Burns finished the year with an impressive 65 tackles and three interceptions. Behind him was Maryland safety Sean Davis. He too racked up some impressive stats, totaling 70 tackles and an interception, and showed off the physicality that made him so intriguing when he entered the draft.

One lesser-known name was third round pick Javon Hargrave. Statistically he’s average for a nose tackle – 27 tackles and two sacks – however he’s performance was for more impressive than these stats would indicate. His effort on the field is unmistakable and despite being a rookie, stepped into the starting nose tackle position and more than held his own. I would expect Hargrave to man that spot for the foreseeable future.

Draft Picks

5 – Jalen Ramsey, DB, Florida St.

36 – Myles Jack, LB, UCLA

69 – Yannick Ngakoue, DE, Maryland

103 – Sheldon Day, DL, Notre Dame

181 – Tyrone Holmes, DE, Montana

201 – Brandon Allen, QB, Arkansas

226 – Jonathan Woodard, DE, Central Arkansas

A very defense-driven draft class for the Jaguars, with six of their seven picks dedicated to that side of the ball. The only offensive member was Brandon Allen, who figures to be a backup as long as Blake Bortles is still the starter going into 2017.

Jalen Ramsey is far and above the gem of Jacksonvilles draft class. Despite starting slow, he turned it on as the season progressed and played fantastic football. His talent helped elevate the Jaguars’ secondary and provided a solidified presence against the opposing teams’ top receiver. As noted here at NFL Mocks:

@jalenramsey was even better than we thought he would be in 2016. And we thought he would be fantastic:https://t.co/pi1Oijc0s0#Jaguars — NFL Mocks Crew (@NFLMocks) January 3, 2017

Jalen Ramsey looks like a future pro-bowler and long term starter for the Jags defense.

While Myles Jack has potential and Sheldon Day has intriguing versatility, it was Maryland defensive end Yannick Ngakoue that proved to be a steal on day 2 of the draft. Ngakoue finished the season as the team-leader in sacks with eight and pitched in an impressive four forced fumbles. He was a force on defense and proved to be another valuable piece to build this team around.

Draft Picks

8 – Jack Conklin, OT, Michigan St.

33 – Kevin Dodd, DE, Clemson

43 – Austin Johnson, DT, Penn St.

45 – Derrick Henry, RB, Alabama

64 – Kevin Byard, S, Middle Tennessee

140 – Tajae Sharpe, WR, UMass

157 – LaShaun Sims, DB, Southern Utah

193 – Sebastian Tretola, OG, Arkansas

222 – Aaron Wallace, LB, UCLA

253 – Kalan Reed, DB, Southern Mississippi

This draft was about finding an identity for the future of the Tennessee Titans. It started in 2015 when the Titans selected QB Marcus Mariota and the goal became clear to build around him. Entering the off-season, it was clear the Titans wanted to establish a powerful offense that could carry them through games. They traded for DeMarco Murray, who immediately became the lead dog in the backfield.

The next step, was solidifying the offensive line and with Jack Conklin, they did just that. Despite the fact that Conklin would likely start at left tackle for the majority of the league, he solidified the right side of the line while Taylor Lewan continued on the left. It’s fair to say Conklin was one of the best right tackles in the league and demonstrated a punishing ability in both pass protection and run blocking. A very impressive season for the rookie tackle.

It continued with the addition of Derrick Henry, who’s selection maintained the ground-and-pound vision. His skill-set complimented Murray well and together they formed a powerful two-headed monster in the backfield. Tajae Sharpe was a nice piece in the receiving game while LaShaun Sims exceeded expectations as the season wore on. All-in-all this draft was a huge success for the Titans.

Draft Picks

17 – Keanu Neal, S, Florida

52 – Deion Jones, LB, LSU

81 – Austin Hooper, TE, Stanford

115 – De’Vandre Campbell, LB, Minnesota

195 – Wes Schweitzer, OG, San Jose St.

238 – Devin Fuller, WR, UCLA

The Falcons have had an explosive offense for the last couple of season, but were nowhere near complimentary on the defensive side of the ball. While they had some nice pieces in cornerback Desmond Trufant and linebacker Vic Beasley, more talent was necessary if this team was going to take the next step.

With the 17th overall pick, the Falcons found the next centerfielder of their defense in Florida safety Keanu Neal. He did nothing but impress his rookie season, finishing 2016 with 106 tackles, eight pass deflections, and five forced fumbles. His range and physicality at the safety position allows the rest of the Falcons defense to perform at a high level. In addition to Neal, is LSU linebacker Deion Jones. Another outstanding season by a Falcon rookie, Jones’ impressive athleticism and aggressive mentality was on display every week. He concluded the season with 108 tackles and three interceptions, leading the team in both.

Both defensive additions have gone a long way in establishing a greater presence in games, which has played a large part in the Falcons having the second-best record in the NFC.

Draft Picks

3 – Joey Bosa, DE, Ohio St.

35 – Hunter Henry, TE, Arkansas

66 – Max Tuerk, C, USC

102 – Joshua Perry, LB, Ohio St.

175 – Jatavis Brown, LB, Akron

179 – Drew Kaser, P, Texas A&M

198 – Derek Watt, FB, Wisconsin

224 – Donovan Clark, OG, Michigan St.

The Chargers pulled a bit of a shocker when they selected Ohio St. defensive end Joey Bosa with the third overall pick in the 2016 draft. It was even more shocking to follow the contractual dispute between Bosa and the Chargers organization, forcing him to miss all of training camp and the entire pre-season. While this lack of participation may have crippled others, when things were finally resolved, Bosa came out on fire. He was a monster in the trenches and finished 2016 with a whopping 10.5 sacks. It’s hard to imagine just how good he could have been with additional practices under his belt. Bosa looks like a shoo-in for Defensive Rookie of the Year and will be a force to be reckoned with in 2017.

Jatavis Brown appeared to have low expectations, but climbed to new heights and appears to be a solid piece for this defense moving forward. Coming out of Akron, Brown finished the season with 79 tackles and 3.5 sacks. His talents were definitely on display throughout the season. As were second-round tight end Hunter Henry, who had an impressive season when filling in for Antonio Gates. Henry finished with 478 receiving yards and eight touchdowns, but each could have been more if he started in place of Gates for longer. Henry looks the part as the future starter of the position and should become a key piece to this Charger offense.

Draft Picks

9 – Leonard Floyd, OLB, Georgia

56 – Cody Whitehair, OG, Kansas St.

72 – Jonathan Bullard, DE, Florida

113 – Nick Kwiatkoski, LB, West Virginia

124 – Deon Bush, S, Miami (Fl.)

127 – Deiondre’ Hall, DB, Northern Iowa

150 – Jordan Howard, RB, Indiana

185 – DeAndre Houston-Carson, S, William & Mary

230 – Daniel Braverman, WR, Western Michigan

It was an impressive haul for Ryan Pace, entering his second season as the Chicago Bears general manager. Foundational pieces were selected on both sides of the ball while others made a strong impact on special teams. This was one of the better drafts in this teams history and could be a major component of their future success.

Leonard Floyd was the first prize, an athletic pass rusher out of Georgia. Praised for his tremendous athleticism, Floyd become an electrifying pass rusher on this Chicago defensive front and finished the year with seven sacks. He seemed to get better as the season wore on and seems primed for an even greater performance in 2017.

Cody Whitehair was originally drafted as a guard, but injuries propelled him into the starting role at center. Despite the position change, Whitehair handled it incredibly well and figures to be a starter in that role moving forward. The real gem of this draft, however, is Indiana running back Jordan Howard. He started of slow, but by Week 3 took over as the starter and took the league by storm. He finished the season with 1,313 rushing yards, good for second in the league, and six touchdowns. His presence elevated the Chicago offense and helped mask some of the deficiencies at quarterback. Howard has quickly become one of the more dominant running backs in the league and behind this Bears’ o-line, figures to be for quite some time.

Draft Picks

4 – Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Ohio St.

34 – Jaylon Smith, LB, Notre Dame

67 – Maliek Collins, DT, Nebraska

101 – Charles Tapper, DE, Oklahoma

134 – Dak Prescott, QB, Mississippi St.

189 – Anthony Brown, DB, Purdue

212 – Kavon Frazier, S, Central Michigan

216 – Darius Jackson, RB, Eastern Michigan

217 – Rico Gathers, TE, Baylor

It’s hard to put anybody over the Dallas Cowboys in terms of 2016 draft success. The league has been fascinated with a number of their selections and for good reason.

Ezekiel Elliott, the fourth overall pick, has taken over the league and broken multiple records along the way. He concluded the season as the league’s leading rusher (1,631 yards) despite not playing the final six quarters. His presence has catapulted the Cowboys offense and become a major factor in the Cowboys NFC-leading record at 13-3. His talent and competitiveness are on display each and every night. He was voted to his first pro-bowl and honored as first-team All-Pro.

As if things couldn’t get any better, fourth-round pick Dak Prescott took over as starter when Romo when down in the pre-season. It seemed all hope was lost, until Prescott took the field for the first time. His mental toughness was definitely present, but impressive accuracy and smart decision-making highlighted his rookie success. Prescott has become the leader of America’s team and was also voted to his first pro-bowl. Behind Prescott and Elliott, the Cowboys figure to be in contention for quite some time.

Maliek Collins became an early starter and quietly finished with an impressive five sacks. Anthony Brown also filled in as a starter due to injury, showing outstanding burst and athleticism while recording his first career interception. The x-factor in such an impressive class is second-round pick Jaylon Smith. Coming out of Notre Dame, Smith tore his ACL in the final game of the year, negatively affecting his draft stock and plummeting him down draft boards when he was once a sure-fire top 10 selection. His rehab has been followed closely and recent news suggests the Cowboys’ fortunes just got a lot brighter, as reported by Jon Machota of Dallas Morning News:

Jaylon Smith said he recently ran a 4.5 40-yd dash. "With the pace I'm keeping up you can tell I'm definitely getting my linear speed back." — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 6, 2017

Cowboys rookie LB Jaylon Smith: Nerve in leg is regenerating; I could have helped in playoffs at 'elite level' https://t.co/R8WKNgdndF — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 5, 2017

Things just got a little bit scarier for anyone looking to play the Cowboys in 2017.

