The Super Bowl window is closing on Green Bay Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers isn’t getting any younger …

When the Green Bay Packers were dismantled by the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday afternoon, there was more than a game that was lost.

Another season of potential for another appearance in the Super Bowl – especially for Aaron Rodgers – was also lost.

Will Rodgers’ career conclude as did the original gunslinger’s career?

Brett Favre did make it to two consecutive Super Bowls, but won just one.

Rodgers has his Super Bowl title and MVP also in hand.

Will he get the chance at another?

That’s the question many are asking today as it appears the Packers were woefully outmanned in Sunday’s championship game at Atlanta – especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Because of that, there are changes the Green Bay Packers need to make this offseason to give Aaron Rodgers a chance at making it back to, and winning, a Super Bowl.

Let’s look a bit closer at this issue …

New philosophy, fresh blood needed for Rodgers’ success

Clearly, it was Aaron Rodgers that carried this team beyond expectations in 2016. It certainly wasn’t the defense.

And because the Packers’ defense has been nothing better than so-so the past few years, the chances for Rodgers and the team from Titletown making it back to the big game look pretty slim.

That is unless things change.

Otherwise expect that Super Bowl window to come crashing down on Rodgers.

After Sunday’s game, the Packers’ signal-caller has just three more seasons on the contract extension he signed back in 2013.

That seems like a good amount of time, doesn’t it, for Rodgers to get back to and win the Super Bowl. Right?

Well, maybe … with some changes in personnel and in the philosophy of upper management it’s possible.

You see, if GM Ted Thompson continues with his draft and develop philosophy, the clock becomes Rodgers’ enemy, not his friend.

Thompson has been known to build his team through the draft and ignoring, for the most part, free agency.

That takes time … and as we can see that when younger players regress (Damarious Randall and Quinten Rollins) or are just average players (Jake Ryan, Datone Jones), it’s difficult to count on them for the future. There are other players that could certainly be added to the small list above – pick your own.

OK, so injuries played a major role in the development of these players over the past couple of seasons, but when a GM like Thompson refuses to add depth and experience to a team made up of average players, the team doesn’t get better and doesn’t have a chance of taking the next step to the Super Bowl.

Rodgers intimated after Sunday’s game that he understands the situation. He said the team doesn’t need to rebuild, but needs to reload.

Was that a shot at Thompson’s work in the past and his impatience with Thompson?

Possibly.

Rodgers also said that re-signing Jared Cook was a no-brainer and something that needed to get done.

Cook’s addition, despite his injuries, was one of the few good free agent moves by Thompson.

The fact of the matter is that the players Thompson has drafted, specifically on the defensive side of the ball, have been marginal. He has done well in getting offensive players (like Cook) who have helped Rodgers succeed, but this is a team game and if you don’t do as well drafting players on the defensive side of the ball, the team overall suffers.

So there are a couple of things the Packers organization needs to do in order to make it to the Super Bowl before Rodgers runs out of contract: Thompson needs to be more aggressive in free agency and/or the Packers need to restart its defense beginning with the coordinator.

Maybe it’s time for the Packers to say to both TT and Dom Capers that they appreciate their work over the years, but it’s time to move on from the quagmire the team has found itself in.

If nothing is done, the Packers will continue to waste one of the league’s top quarterbacks and never making it back to the Super Bowl.

Something is wrong when a franchise sports the two best quarterbacks over a 25- to 30-year span and only wins two Super Bowls.

It hasn’t been the quarterbacks’ fault … it’s management and filling the squad – on both sides of the ball – with Super Bowl-caliber players.

Maybe TT is counting on Rodgers signing one more contract when this current one runs out in 2020. By then Rodgers will be on the back side of 35 and who knows how long he will play or whether Green Bay may will want him back at that time.

Those are issues that will never be answered until the time comes.

So, does Green Bay continue to plow ahead with a general manager too stubborn to change with the times and a defensive coordinator whose best years are way behind him?

Or do they look to rejuvenate the franchise with new blood and fresh ideas that will help Aaron Rodgers win at least one more Super Bowl?

If something isn’t done soon, that Super Bowl window will be shuttered for years.

In the meantime, here are Aaron Rodgers’ contract numbers as per Spotrac.com:

CONTRACT: 5 yr(s) / $110,000,000 SIGNING BONUS $33,250,000 AVERAGE SALARY $22,000,000 GUARANTEED: $54,000,000 FREE AGENT: 2020 / UFA

YEAR AGE BASE SALARY SIGNING BONUS ROSTER BONUS WORKOUT BONUS CAP HIT DEAD CAP 2013 29 $4,500,000 $6,650,000 – $500,000 $11,650,000 $54,000,000 2014 30 $900,000 $6,650,000 $9,500,000 $500,000 $17,550,000 $46,100,000 2015 31 $1,000,000 $6,650,000 $10,100,000 $500,000 $18,250,000 $29,950,000 2016 32 $11,500,000 $6,650,000 $600,000 $500,000 $19,250,000 $25,300,000 2017 33 $12,550,000 $6,650,000 $600,000 $500,000 $20,300,000 $6,650,000 2018 34 $19,800,000 – $600,000 $500,000 $20,900,000 – 2019 35 $20,000,000 – $600,000 $500,000 $21,100,000 – 2020 36 UFA

This article originally appeared on