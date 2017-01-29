The San Francisco 49ers just hired WHO to be their GM?

The San Francisco 49ers just hired John Lynch to be their next general manager. Lynch has never worked in an NFL front office.

Seattle’s rival from the bay area cannot seem to get out of their own way. It seem that no matter what they do, they are always picking the worst possible option of the choices that are out there.

As if they were trying to top all those bad decisions with one final blaze of glory, they have hired John Lynch to by their next general manager. Lynch has never worked in a front office. He’s never scouted talent or managed a salary cap.

SF is hiring Hall-of-Fame candidate and FOX analyst John Lynch as GM, sources tell ESPN. Lynch back to Bay Area, where he went to Stanford. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2017

Sure, Lynch is a former player, and a damn good one. He’s a Hall of Fame candidate, and deserves to be in there in my opinion. But that doesn’t make him qualified to be a GM.

49ers are giving John Lynch an almost unprecedented six-year deal to become their GM, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 30, 2017

The six-year deal is the crazy part. Most new GMs get s 3 or 4 year deal. Highly sought-after guys might get 5. Then again, this is a team that is about to have their 4th head coach in 4 years and everyone has been pulling their name out of the search. They were clearly desperate.

The 49ers also hired Dennis Erickson in 2003 so nothing surprises me anymore — Hope Springs In Earl (@karatemanchan37) January 30, 2017

Ultimately, we don’t know if Lynch will be a good hire or a bad one. While it is more likely that he is Matt Millen than John Elway, we won’t know until he’s been giving time turn the roster around.

@MyersNFL exclusive reaction of the seahawks front office to this news pic.twitter.com/6sEtoT1zNB — still hate the rams (@eonge1) January 30, 2017

As a Seahawks fan, this news is disappointing. The rivalry with the 49er during the Harbaugh years was a lot of fun. If this experiment fails, the San Francisco 49ers won’t be a legit rival for the Seahawks again until after Pete Carroll retires.

