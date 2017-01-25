The Saints Have 3 Ways To Spend $30 Million

The New Orleans Saints will have plenty of dollars to spend in 2017. As a matter of fact, an extra $30 million to spend on free agency. Who Dat Dish looks at three different ways to divvy up the money. Of course, there are variations from these three. But by and large, these three options are the main choices.

In the past few years, the Saints have been strapped financially because of various reasons. Contract situations, dead money, and bad accounting are just to name a few. This year will be different. The salary cap will be higher this year which always helps. The salary cap will be changing every other day. This article from SB Nation have the Saints having about $26 million. However, that was a month ago and things change by the day.

To make things easier, the figure of $30 million is a good round number to start off with. So here are the three different strategies the Saints could take heading into free agency.

Scenario One: GO BIG

So currently, the Saints have almost 45 players under contract currently. There are approximately 20 players that are Unrestricted Free agents coming into 2017. Here is the list from spotrac.com. This doesn’t count the other category of Restricted Free Agents and Exclusive Rights Free Agents. These other categories are a bit complicated. In short, the other categories include restrictions for tenure or the ability for the Saints to match an offer. The summary of explanations of each are listed here.

Regardless, in this scenario the Saints would go for the “big fish.” In my opinion, this strategy has backfired on the Black and Gold. The Saints have gone after guys that are players wanting a ton of money. Or at least, the players are labeled as high value free agents. This category would include players in the $7 million and over range.

A case can be made as far as the exact number. Either way, this scenario would allow the Saints to add maybe one to two high end guys. This would not be recommended since the Saints have plenty of high end players to get signed like DT Nick Fairley and WR Willie Snead. In this scenario the Saints would blow most of their money here. If the Saints were lucky, the team would have maybe $10 million left or even less. This scenario really puts a hamstring on signing guys that played for the Saints last year.

Scenario 2-Moderation

In this scenario, the Saints could sign three to four guys in the $3-$7 million dollar range. For example, let’s say the Saints go after guard T.J. Lang from Green Bay. Again this is just a hypothetical. Last year Lang made about $5 million give or take a few pennies.

For this scenario only, the Saints sign him at the same salary (which probably won’t happen) because his stock is rising. Regardless, the Saints may be able to add some other guys that will combine for about $10 million total. The Saints would still have approximately $20 million dollars left to sign other guys in the draft and possibly add some undrafted free agents.

The whole idea about the moderation scenario is that it’s flexible. Think along the lines of the New England Patriots. Although not exactly the same. The Patriots are geniuses at other things as well. This leads me to the third scenario.

Scenario 3- Trading And Counting Pennies

This scenario involves many moving parts. Above all, the eyes will have to be focused on every dollar. Scouts will need to be All-Pro. Waste would be simply non existent. Draft picks would be around for years. Furthermore, knowing when to part ways with a star player would also be extremely important.

Some teams have luck and some teams like the Patriots are efficient. Are the Patriots smarter than everyone else? Yes would be the answer. Ultimately, the Saints have the ability to copy their success. Unless the Patriots have Yoda behind the scenes, then the league can only assume that teams are simply equal.

The Saints really need to just sit back and think. How can our team become more like the Patriots and use the money in an educated manner. First and foremost, thinking with the brain instead of the heart. To win in this league, sometimes there needs to be cuts made that will be looked at as fan unfriendly. In other words, Who Dat Nation can handle splits if it leads to winning.

Finally, in this scenario the way to spend the $30 million is a matter of return on investment. The past years are over. The New Orleans Saints can get this thing right soon. Soon is recommended, as our future Hall of Famer is not getting younger. Spend wisely my friend.

