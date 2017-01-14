The Rumor Mill: The Chargers will fire DC John Pagano

This is a developing story. So far nothing has been made official but Twitter blew up yesterday with the news of the Chargers firing long time defensive coordinator John Pagano.

The Chargers hired Anthony Lynn a few days ago to be the team’s next head coach. Lynn made it clear that he plans on keeping the teams current offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt and he would “consider” bringing back Pagano for the 2017 season. Rumors have it that Lynn would bring Jaguars Ex-head coach Gus Bradley as his defensive coordinator with whichever team signs him as the head coach.

On Friday, Twitter brought the news of the Chargers firing Pagano. Apparently, John was not even told by Dean Spanos or the Chargers organization that he was indeed fired. He found out via Twitter just like the rest of us. Coincidentally, the Chargers are interviewing Bradley as the defensive coordinator. So it looks like the team is looking to move on. But no official news has been made by the Chargers themselves.

This whole situation is pretty dirty. A man of 14 years with this organization is let go in a VERY unprofessional manner by Spanos and Co. It seems like the Chargers will be bringing in Bradley to replace him and run the defense alongside Lynn. Feel free to share your thoughts on this situation below, how do you feel about Lynn/Whiz/Bradley running the show?

