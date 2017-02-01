The Real Reason Tony Romo Wants To Join The Denver Broncos

By now almost every NFL fan has heard the persistent rumors regarding veteran quarterback Tony Romo and his situation for 2017.

All signs point to the Dallas Cowboys making the inevitable decision to either trade or more likely cut him during the upcoming off-season. Such is what happens when the old horse is trotted to the stable by the young horse. Dak Prescott played outstanding for Dallas this past season, leading them to a 13-3 record and #1 seed in the playoffs. He finished with his first career Pro Bowl and possible Rookie of the Year honors.

Nonetheless it’s easy for Romo to feel a bit salty about the situation. Like any competitor he likely felt he could’ve done more in the playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers that once again left Dallas fans feeling empty. Now the team he’s given blood, sweat and tears for is about to cast him out like an old newspaper. It’s cold reality about the NFL business.

It’s also often the perfect situation for a revenge run. According to Bleacher Report insider Jason Cole, there is a strong chance Romo will be seeking out very specific teams once a free agent. Not necessarily teams geared for Super Bowl runs either.

Where will Tony Romo play in 2017? If he gets it his way, a team that plays Dallas next season pic.twitter.com/MV8R1n3kES — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 1, 2017

This would explain a great deal on why several rumors have stated Romo has significant interest in joining the Denver Broncos. Most felt it was a mutual connect. Denver wants a quarterback who can win them another Super Bowl. Romo, being 36-years old is dying for one last shot at getting a ring before it’s too late. This changes the entire dynamic. Why? Denver will play the Cowboys in 2017. That only makes the connection stronger.

Of course it’s also never that simple in the NFL. It seems the Broncos, for the moment are content to continue moving forward with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch as their two primary quarterbacks. Kansas, as mentioned earlier in the video doesn’t look like they’ve lost faith in Alex Smith. Washington would surprise many people if they parted ways with Kirk Cousins after reaching his first Pro Bowl.

That leaves the Arizona Cardinals. This might be the best bet what with Carson Palmer mulling retirement. Romo may not have the big arm Bruce Arians prefers but he’s a productive, veteran quarterback who knows how to win. If nothing else he gets a team that gives him a shot at the Cowboys. They get a quarterback who buys a little more time before having to draft the future.

Unless Denver joins the fray over the next couple months.

