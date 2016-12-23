The problem with Reid-Smith duo; Broncos preview

On this episode of the Roughing the Kicker Chiefs podcast, Joshua Brisco previews Chiefs-Broncos, discusses the problems of the Chiefs running game and breaks down the issues with Andy Reid and Alex Smith’s partnership.



Justin March-Lillard’s return is a nice boost to the Chiefs’ defense, but it finalizes the hard truth that Jamaal Charles will not be returning to the Chiefs this season. Now seems like as good of a time as any to break down the tremendous weaknesses in the Chiefs’ running game.

Andy Reid and Alex Smith, as a duo, probably aren’t ever going to win anything big. But whose fault is that? Well, both of them should share the blame. The problem for Smith is that he certainly seems easier to replace.

Also, it’s not all fire and brimstone. Myriad of fatal flaws notwithstanding, the Chiefs should be able to take care of business against the Broncos on Christmas night.

