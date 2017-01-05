The Miami Dolphins should not be in the playoffs

The Miami Dolphins finished the season with a 10-6 record and they were very fortunate for that. Period.

A lot has been made about why Adam Gase should but won’t be Coach of the Year and frankly, he doesn’t deserve it because his team, our team, didn’t beat anyone of any importance. They beat the Bills and the Jets, whoopee. They beat the Cardinals, Browns, and while yes, they beat the Steelers, it was a game that Pittsburgh simply looked beyond.

Miami doesn’t suck but they were fortuitous this season. They won on last second plays and fourth quarter comebacks to some of the worst teams in the league. They have given up 100 yard receiving games to receivers and tight ends like they were handing out chapstick to children. They gave up so many rushing yards that their defense hardly existed.

The Dolphins are so unworthy of a playoff spot that they have given up more points than they have scored and even at their best, they were still just mediocre. When it was really on the line against a real contender, they phoned in to the Baltimore Ravens.

If these group of players and the teams fans, which I most assuredly one of, believes that this team is deserving of a playoff spot, then we are all misguided and delusional. Period.

Miami will enter Sunday at least a 10 point underdog and there is zero reason for anyone to bet on them. Regardless of the odds. Miami can’t stop Ben Roethlisberger and Antonio Brown and when they can, they will leave Eli Rogers wide open just like they did Julian Edelman. Then, they can learn to spell Bell as they chase the back of his jersey.

Cameron Wake has had a great season but he won’t be the Comeback Player of the Year. That goes to Green Bays Jordy Nelson. He is far more deserving of that honor especially given his play against far better defenses and teams when it really mattered. Wake couldn’t get a single sack against Tom Brady. And Miami lost.

The Dolphins are making strides and maybe another year or two they will be ready to challenge other teams in the playoffs but they still have a way to go. In fact there is no guarantee that next year will be as good as it was this year. They face the AFC West and the NFC South. Good luck with that Miami.

Look I get it, the Dolphins had a great season against poor teams and lost to the good teams. No one expected the Dolphins to do what they did but let’s be real here. Had a Cleveland Brown kicker made even one of his four missed field goals, the Dolphins are not in the playoffs. If the Rams can stop one single drive in the final four minutes, the Dolphins are not in the playoffs. If Ndamukong Suh and Kiko Alonso don’t stop Kaepernick or Dan Carpenter doesn’t miss two late field goals, the Dolphins are not in the playoffs.

Miami has a 1% chance of winning the AFC this year which means they have a .33% chance of beating the Steelers, according to ESPN. And I get it, the Steelers are far the better team.

Simply put, the Miami Dolphins should all be thrilled and completely excited that they made the post-season. Forty players on the Dolphins roster have never been to the post-season and for many of them it will be the last time. You should be thrilled with that. It very well could be the highlight of your career…right Mr. Wake?

Be very clear on this Miami Dolphins, Stephen Ross, Tom Garfinkel, Adam Gase, Cameron Wake, Matt Moore, Jarvis Landry, and the rest of the Dolphin’s players and trainers and coaches, you are lucky to be in the post-season.

Do you get that? Seriously?

Because everything I just wrote is exactly what everyone in the mainstream media is saying about you. The chances you have to win are even being regurgitated by some in the local media. Listen to them, you do not belong in the playoffs and you CAN NOT beat the Pittsburgh Steelers. You, according to just about everyone, are not good enough.

Now put that on your board, let it sink in, let it darken your soul, and beat the living hell out of all of them and prove that this is the glimpse of things to come. Tell them that you are the MIAMI DOLPHINS. And this is your time!

Oh, and remember, if, when you beat Pittsburgh, those same media guys will tell you all over again that you can’t beat the Patriots. That “featured” image we have, that is the team that everyone predicts will win the Super Bowl this year. You? You have a 1% chance.

Let that sit.

