The Latest: Referee at Jets-Patriots has live mic moment

The Latest on week 16 of the NFL season on Saturday (all times local):

1:45 p.m.

Merry Christmas to all the little kiddies in New England.

Oh, and don’t freeze your (cookies) off.

An embarrassing live mic incident at the Patriots game against the New York Jets on Saturday broadcast a naughty word to the rain-soaked Christmas Eve crowd at Gillette Stadium.

Referee Gene Steratore forgot to turn his microphone off when he told a colleague, ”Get a towel.” The next words over the loudspeaker were, ”Did you put any of that warm skin (expletive) on your hands?”

After one more remark, Steratore’s microphone went silent.

– Jimmy Golen in Foxborough, Massachusetts

1:45 p.m.

The Jets say quarterback Bryce Petty has an injured left shoulder. His return questionable. He has been replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Petty made his fourth NFL start Saturday against the Patriots after his status was uncertain earlier in the week after suffering a bruised chest against Miami.

The Jets quarterback was forced out of that game after being sandwiched by Cameron Wake and Ndamukong Suh while completing a pass in the fourth quarter. X-rays and a CT scan were negative, and the second-year quarterback practiced fully during the week.

– Kyle Hightower in Foxborough, Massachusetts

1:25 p.m.

It hasn’t taken Dolphins running back Jay Ajayi very long to pick up where he left off in October against the Buffalo Bills.

Ajayi already has 43 yards rushing on seven carries after opening the scoring on a 2-yard run with 6:24 left in the first quarter.

The second-year player had a career-best 214 yards rushing and a touchdown in a 28-23 win over Buffalo at Miami on Oct. 23. It was part of a three-game stretch in which Ajayi totaled 529 yards rushing and scored four times.

His production had tailed off over the past six games, in which he’s combined for 361 yards rushing and a touchdown.

– John Wawrow reporting from Orchard Park, New York

1:20 p.m.

Aaron Rodgers and Jordy Nelson have managed to top Brett Favre and Antonio Freeman.

Rodgers and Nelson connected on a 21-yard touchdown pass with 7:13 left in the first quarter for a 7-0 lead over Minnesota. It was the 58th touchdown for the duo, breaking the tie for the Green Bay mark previously held by Favre and Freeman.

The Packers quarterback threw about a short pass up the seam to Nelson, who found a soft spot in the zone and then made safety Andrew Sendejo miss on a tackle before lunging forward to get the ball into the end zone for the score.

– Genaro Armas reporting from Green Bay, Wisconsin

1:15 p.m.

Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan has topped himself with a new franchise record.

Ryan has thrown his 33rd touchdown pass of the season and topped his record on the game’s first series against Carolina when he connected on a 26-yard strike to tight end Josh Perkins to give the Falcons an early 7-0 lead. Ryan previously set the Falcons’ record in 2012 with 32 touchdown passes.

– Steve Reed reporting from Charlotte, North Carolina

12:55 p.m.

If things break right Saturday, the Dolphins, Texans, Falcons, Lions and Buccaneers call can clinch playoff berths.

The Giants can even do so without playing and despite having lost on Thursday at Philadelphia.

Also at stake is home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, which New England gets by beating the Jets.

And with a loss at home to San Diego, the Browns would become only the second NFL team with an 0-15 record. Detroit went 0-16 in 2008.

12:30 p.m.

The Washington Redskins will be without tight end Jordan Reed and linebacker Su’a Cravens for their key matchup with the Chicago Bears.

Reed is out with a sprained left shoulder, and Cravens is inactive due to an upper arm injury. Reed is one of the top pass-catching tight ends in the league with 61 receptions for 646 yards and five touchdowns, and Cravens has 34 tackles and a sack this year.

12:05 p.m.

The New York Jets say that Todd Bowles will coach from the sideline Saturday against the Patriots, a day after going to the hospital with a medical scare.

Bowles rejoined the team in New England on Saturday morning after not traveling on the team plane Friday.

The 53-year-old coach fell ill Friday afternoon and was taken to a hospital in New Jersey with what the team said was an ”undisclosed illness.”

Bowles is in his second season as coach of the Jets, who have struggled to a 4-10 record. Although it appears he will return next season, Bowles has faced increasing criticism in recent weeks, with some fans and commentators calling for his job.

This was the second health-related incident Bowles has had since joining the Jets. In February, he had a benign mass removed from his throat that was initially discovered during the season.

– Kyle Hightower reporting in Foxborough

