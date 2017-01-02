The Latest: Packers’ Quinten Rollins carted off with injury

The Latest on Week 17 of the NFL regular season (all times Eastern):

10:50 p.m.

Green Bay cornerback Quinten Rollins was carted off with an injury in a scary moment late in the third quarter Sunday night.

Rollins hit his head on the ground while tumbling out of bounds on the Detroit sideline when the Lions completed a pass. After staying on the ground for a while, he was lifted and put on the cart. He was still lying on his back while being driven off.

The Packers lead Detroit 17-14 after three quarters.

– Noah Trister reporting from Detroit

—

10:30 p.m.

Aaron Rodgers has found a groove with the NFC North title on the line.

Rodgers directed a 10-play, 75-yard drive to start the third quarter Sunday night, and Green Bay took a 17-14 lead over Detroit when he threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams. The Lions actually led 14-7 after scoring a TD with 23 seconds left in the first half, then the Packers scored 10 points before Detroit had another chance to touch the ball. Mason Crosby kicked a 53-yard field goal to end the first half.

The NFC North title goes to whoever wins this game.

– Noah Trister reporting from Detroit.

—

9:45 p.m.

The San Francisco 49ers have fired coach Chip Kelly and general manager Trent Baalke just hours after finishing one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

Team CEO Jed York announced the moves after the team completed a 2-14 season with a 25-23 loss to Seattle. York says the ”decision to change our football leadership was absolutely necessary.”

The Niners tied the worst record in franchise history previously done in 1978, ’79 and 2004.

The new coach will be the fourth in four seasons. The team got rid of Jim Harbaugh after 2014 and then fired Jim Tomsula and Kelly after one season each.

– Josh Dubow reporting from Santa Clara, California

—

9:25 p.m.

Detroit’s Matthew Stafford has surpassed 30,000 yards passing for his career, becoming the fastest quarterback to reach the mark.

Stafford did it in his 109th game Sunday night. The previous record was held by Dan Marino and Kurt Warner, who did it in 114 games.

The Lions and Green Bay Packers are tied at 7 in the second quarter. The winner takes the NFC North.

– Noah Trister reporting from Detroit

—

8:50 p.m.

The San Diego Chargers fired head coach Mike McCoy after Sunday’s loss to Kansas City.

McCoy went 28-38 in four seasons with the Chargers, who finished 5-11 this season.

”Our team’s disappointing performance has not matched this team’s potential and has fallen short of the demanding standards that we seek to impose throughout our organization,” team President John Spanos said. ”Our comprehensive search for a new head coach begins immediately.”

– Bernie Wilson reporting from San Diego

—

8:15 p.m.

Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak has told his players he’ll be stepping down because of health reasons.

Kubiak leaves Denver on a high note, after a 24-6 win over the Oakland Raiders, but Denver’s season ended Sunday with no chance at a Super Bowl repeat. The 55-year-old coach has a 24-11 record with the Broncos, including last year’s title run. He is 87-77 overall, including his eight seasons with Houston.

During his last year with the Texans, he collapsed on the field with what was diagnosed as a mini-stroke. He was fired after that 2013 season.

This year, he suffered a complex migraine on Oct. 9 following a loss to Atlanta. He took the next week off and has appeared in good health since his return.

– Eddie Pells reporting from Denver

—

7:40 p.m.

The AFC wild-card matchups are set.

No. 3 seed Pittsburgh (11-5) will host sixth-seeded Miami (10-6) next weekend, and No. 4 seed Houston (9-7) will host fifth-seeded Oakland (12-4). New England (14-2) and Kansas City (12-4) earned first-round byes.

Dates and times of the games will be announced later.

The NFC wild-card matchups will be decided Sunday night. No. 3 seed Seattle (10-5-1) will host the loser of the Green Bay-Detroit game, and the winner of that NFC North title game will host the sixth-seeded New York Giants (11-5). Dallas (13-3) and Atlanta (11-5) earned the top two seeds and first-round byes.

—

7:25 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions made the playoffs before they even kicked off Sunday night.

The Packers and Lions clinched spots when Washington lost at home to the New York Giants, 19-10. The Redskins were officially eliminated from postseason contention.

When the Giants-Redskins game ended, Lions fans roared at Ford Field while Detroit and Green Bay players were warming up. When the public-address announcer gave the final score, another round of cheers was heard.

Regardless of both teams securing playoff spots, Green Bay and Detroit still have a lot at stake Sunday night. The winner will take the NFC North, earning a home game next week, while the loser will settle for the sixth seed in the NFC playoffs.

– Larry Lage reporting from Detroit

—

7:20 p.m.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees has set an NFL record by topping 5,000 yards passing for the fifth time in his career.

The 37-year-old Brees, in his 16th season, reached the milestone in the second quarter at Atlanta and ended the third with 154 yards passing. He had an NFL-leading 4,858 yards passing going into the game.

– George Henry reporting from Atlanta

—

6:50 p.m.

Michael Vick made a triumphant return to the Georgia Dome, riding onto the field in a convertible to a raucous ovation that made it clear Atlanta Falcons have forgiven their former franchise quarterback.

Despite an online campaign calling for the Falcons to revoke their invitation over a dogfighting case that sent Vick to prison for nearly two years, he received by far the loudest ovation from the sellout crowd of 70,835 during a halftime ceremony honoring the final regular-season game at the team’s home of 25 years.

Vick, wearing a black No. 7 jersey and a silver Falcons cap, blew kisses and threw up his arms in appreciation.

Vick was one of the most dynamic players in team history, but his legacy was forever marred by his criminal activities off the field, which came to light in 2007. He never played again for the Falcons. A decade after his final game with the team, the animosity that Vick’s name once stirred among Atlanta fans appeared to have turned to forgiveness. Not one boo or jeer was heard from the crowd.

– Paul Newberry reporting from Atlanta

—

6:40 p.m.

Connor Cook is off to an impressive start in his NFL debut.

Oakland’s third-string quarterback completed four straight passes during a 63-yard touchdown drive to get the Raiders on the board late in the third quarter. Oakland still trails Denver 24-6.

A rookie fourth-round draft pick out of Michigan State, Cook replaced Matt McGloin, who left in the second quarter with a shoulder injury.

Cook is 7 for 8 for 87 yards, with a 32-yard TD pass to Amari Cooper.

– Eddie Pells reporting from Denver

—

6:32 p.m.

David Johnson’s record-setting season for the Arizona Cardinals is over, but the running back might have avoided serious injury.

Johnson watched the second half of the Cardinals’ game at Los Angeles from the sideline with a brace on his left knee, which was hurt on an awkward tackle in the first quarter. The team didn’t immediately provide an update on Johnson’s condition, but he was smiling and appeared to be able to put weight on his leg.

Johnson set a franchise record this season as the first Cardinals player to gain more than 2,000 total yards. He set an NFL record with at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of Arizona’s first 15 games.

– Greg Beacham reporting from Los Angeles

—

6:15 p.m.

The always-contentions and ever-eventful rivalry between Josh Norman and Odell Beckham Jr. is delivering more drama.

Washington Redskins cornerback Norman entered Sunday tied for the most penalties in the NFL this season with 12, and midway through the third quarter, he’s tacked on two to his total – both while covering New York Giants receiver Beckham.

The latest was a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for a facemask-to-facemask clash in the third quarter. In the first half, Norman drew a flag for unnecessary roughness for shoving Beckham after the wideout already was out of bounds on a catch; two plays later, the Giants scored a TD.

Last season, when Norman was with Carolina, he and Beckham engaged in all sorts of nastiness during a Panthers-Giants game, leading to a one-game suspension for the player known as OBJ.

– Howard Fendrich reporting from Landover, Maryland

—

6:10 p.m.

The worst season in Cleveland Browns history won’t cost coach Hue Jackson his job.

If anything, owner Jimmy Haslam is doubling down on his bet that Jackson, general manager Sashi Brown and the rest of the front office are the right people to turn things around.

The revolving door that’s been an offseason fixture since Haslam bought the team in 2012 is stopping, even after a 27-24 overtime loss to the backup-laden Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday that left the Browns at 1-15.

”Clearly not an acceptable year,” Haslam said. ”Really since we bought the team, it’s totally unacceptable performance, which as ownership we’ll take the entire blame for.”

And not, Haslam stressed, Jackson or Brown, both of whom were brought in last winter to revive a team that’s 15-49 over the past four seasons.

”Could not be more pleased with the job Hue and the staff are doing,” Haslam said. ”You wouldn’t think this was a 1-14 team with the way this team was out there battling (today). Really pleased with Hue and really pleased with our personnel group. I think we have the right people in place.”

– Will Graves reporting from Pittsburgh

—

6 p.m.

Steve Smith has played his final NFL game.

The 37-year-old Ravens receiver caught three passes for 34 yards during Baltimore’s 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He was emotional before the game and again after it, but he had no regrets about his decision to move on with his life.

”I enjoyed it, but it’s over,” said Smith, who finishes tied for fourth in NFL history with 51 games of 100 yards receiving. ”I know it’s my time. Some people say can I play another year? I probably could. But what I would lose, I’m not willing to risk.”

– Joe Kay reporting from Cincinnati

—

5:40 p.m.

Oakland is down to its third-string quarterback.

Rookie Connor Cook, a fourth-round draft pick who came into the game without an NFL pass attempt, replaced the injured Matt McGloin, who was pulled with a left shoulder injury.

McGloin made his first start since 2013. He was replacing Derek Carr, who broke his leg last week against Indianapolis and is done for the season.

McGloin was 6 for 11 for 21 yards, and the Raiders were trailing Denver 17-0 late in the first half.

Oakland needs the win, or a Kansas City loss, to win the AFC West and a bye in the first round of the playoffs.

– Eddie Pells reporting from Denver

—

5:15 p.m.

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is out with a potentially serious knee injury.

Johnson was hurt on an awkward tackle by the Los Angeles Rams’ Eugene Sims and Alec Ogletree in the first quarter of both teams’ season finale. Johnson’s leg bent back alarmingly while he went down, and he stayed down for a long moment with players from both teams kneeling around him.

Johnson eventually walked gingerly off the field, and the Cardinals said his return was questionable.

Johnson is completing a spectacular season, becoming the first Cardinals player to gain 2,000 total yards. He set an NFL record with at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of Arizona’s first 15 games.

– Greg Beacham reporting from Los Angeles

—

5:10 p.m.

San Diego Chargers tight end Antonio Gates has tied Tony Gonzalez for the most touchdown catches (111) in NFL history by a tight end.

Gates tied the mark on a 2-yard toss from Philip Rivers early in the second quarter to give the Chargers a 10-3 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs. Gates caught the ball and extended it in his right hand to break the plane.

Gonzalez spent his first 12 seasons of his career with the Chiefs before finishing with the Atlanta Falcons.

– Bernie Wilson reporting from San Diego

—

4:50 p.m.

Atlanta Falcons outside linebacker Vic Beasley, the NFL’s sacks leader, has returned to the game early in the second quarter after leaving with a shoulder injury.

Beasley was injured on New Orleans’ second offensive possession. Beasley, the eighth overall pick in the 2015 NFL draft, has 14 + sacks, one more than Denver’s Von Miller.

– George Henry reporting from Atlanta

—

4:46 p.m.

Eric Dickerson is back on the sidelines with the Los Angeles Rams.

The Hall of Fame running back returned to the Coliseum on Sunday for the struggling Rams’ final game in their homecoming season against the Arizona Cardinals.

Dickerson’s spat with coach Jeff Fisher earlier this year compounded the Rams’ woes during their homecoming season. Dickerson went public with his anger at Fisher after the coach privately asked him not to criticize the team while also asking for multiple sideline passes.

Dickerson vowed not to attend another Rams game while Fisher was the coach – but Fisher was fired last month. Dickerson posed for photos with fans and shook hands on the sideline before the Rams’ finale.

– Greg Beacham reporting from Los Angeles

—

4:35 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers general manager Trent Baalke says he has been fired by the team.

Baalke confirmed the news Sunday during his pregame interview with the team’s flagship radio station KNBR. The 49ers had no comment on Baalke’s announcement before the team’s season finale against Seattle.

ESPN reported Saturday night that both Baalke and coach Chip Kelly are expected to be fired after the season. San Francisco (2-13) can tie the franchise record for losses in a season by losing to the Seahawks.

– Josh Dubow reporting from Santa Clara, California

—

4:20 p.m.

The New England Patriots have clinched home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs.

They did it by beating the Miami Dolphins 35-14 on Sunday, behind Tom Brady’s 276 yards passing and three scores.

New England took a 20-0 lead in the first half and turned away Miami’s comeback bid with the help of a 77-yard touchdown catch-and-run by Julian Edelman and a 69-yard fumble return by linebacker Shea McClellin.

The Patriots (14-2), who were already assured of a first-round bye, became the ninth team since 1972 to go undefeated on the road during the regular season.

– Steven Wine reporting from Miami Gardens, Florida

—

4:10 p.m.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been eliminated from playoff contention.

Philadelphia’s 27-13 victory against Dallas made it official.

Tampa Bay did its part by beating Carolina 17-16 on Sunday. But the Bucs also needed plenty of help to secure an NFC playoff berth. They needed a win combined with a Green Bay loss, a Washington tie and victories by Dallas, Indianapolis, Tennessee and San Francisco to get in.

– Fred Goodall reporting from Tampa, Florida

—

3:45 p.m.

Sam Bradford’s first season with the Minnesota Vikings is in the books, and he’s on the verge of the all-time NFL record for completion percentage.

Bradford was removed for Shaun Hill midway through the fourth quarter with the Vikings leading the Chicago Bears 38-10, finishing 25 for 33 for 250 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in the game.

That gave Bradford a 71.56 completion percentage for the season, topping the mark set by New Orleans’ Drew Brees (71.23) in 2011.

Brees and the Saints play later at Atlanta, with a long-shot chance to retake the record. Brees brings a 70.95 completion percentage into the game.

– Dave Campbell reporting from Minneapolis

—

