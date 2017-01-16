The Latest: Kansas City didn’t have ice, but does have fog

The Latest on the NFL’s divisional playoffs Sunday. (all times Eastern):

9:03 p.m.

Everyone was so worried about ice hitting Kansas City for the divisional round of the playoffs, nobody gave much thought to fog rolling into town.

With temperatures warming than expected for the Steelers-Chiefs game, which was moved to Sunday night because of the forecast, a misty fog descended on Arrowhead Stadium. It obscured the lights in the upper corners of the stadium and kept drifting across the field throughout the first half.

It hardly helped matters when smoke from the fireworks mixed with the mist.

Not that the weather seemed to be putting a damper on the fans. They packed the stadium for the Chiefs’ first home playoff game since January 2011 well before kickoff.

– Dave Skretta in Kansas City

8:50 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are moving the ball but settling for field goals.

Chris Boswell booted his second field goal of the first quarter to pull the Steelers within 7-6 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Steelers piled up 121 yards on their first two drives only to have them bog down in Chiefs territory.

Roethlisberger found Antonio Brown for a 50-yard gain but also overthrew Brown on third down.

Brown has a reception of at least 50 yards in each of his last three games.

8:40 p.m.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have picked up right where they left off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Unlike the first meeting between the two clubs back in October, the Chiefs had an answer.

The Steelers took the opening kickoff and drove right down the field behind quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and running back Le’Veon Bell to set up Chris Boswell’s 22-yard field goal that gave the Steelers an early 3-0 lead.

Pittsburgh put up 22 points in the first quarter in the first meeting between the two teams in September, a 43-14 Steelers win.

The Chiefs are searching for their first home playoff victory since Joe Montana beat Pittsburgh in the wild-card round in the 1993 postseason.

Kansas City responded immediately. Alex Smith took the Chiefs 55 yards in six plays, finishing it with a little flip to Albert Wilson for a 5-yard touchdown that put the Chiefs up 7-3.

8 p.m.

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are headed to the NFC championship game for the first time since the 2014 season after a thrilling finish in Dallas.

Mason Crosby kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired, and the Packers edged the NFC’s top-seeded Cowboys 34-31 on Sunday. The kick was set up by a Jared Cook 35-yard reception as he was sliding out of bounds.

Rodgers threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns as the Packers (12-6) won their eighth straight.

The Cowboys (13-4) rallied twice, first from 18 points down and again after the Packers went up 31-28 with 1:33 left on a 56-yard field goal by Crosby.

But Rodgers had the ball last to set up Crosby for the winning field goal.

The Packers will visit Atlanta in Rodgers’ third NFC title game.

7:50 p.m.

Just like that, the NFC divisional playoff game is tied up again.

Dan Bailey kicked a 52-yard field goal for the Cowboys with 35 seconds left to tie the game at 31.

After Mason Crosby’s 56-yard field goal with 1:33 left put the Packers up, the Cowboys went 42 yards in six plays for Bailey’s game-tying kick.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have two timeouts left.

7:45 p.m.

Mason Crosby’s kick wasn’t pretty, but it went through the uprights. His 56-yard field goal with 1:33 left has put the Green Bay Packers up 31-28.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, the first rookie in the Super Bowl era with three TD passes in a playoff game, will get another possession.

7:25 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys have tied their NFC divisional playoff game against Green Bay at 28-all with 4:08 left in regulation.

Dak Prescott converted a 2-point conversion with a hard-nosed run right after throwing a 7-yard TD to Dez Bryant. It was Bryant’s second touchdown of the game.

Dallas trailed by 15 points going into the fourth quarter.

In the Super Bowl era, only the 1972 Cowboys and the 2002 San Francisco 49ers have won a postseason game after going into the fourth quarter down by 15 points.

– Stephen Hawkins reported from Arlington, Texas

7:10 p.m.

Jason Witten, like Dez Bryant earlier in the game, now has his first career postseason touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys.

Witten, the tight end in his 14th NFL season, caught a 6-yard TD pass from rookie Dak Prescott early in the fourth quarter to get the Cowboys within 28-20 against the Green Bay Packers.

Bryant had a 40-yard TD catch in the first half. Bryant is in his seventh NFL season.

– Stephen Hawkins reported from Arlington, Texas

7 p.m.

The NFC divisional playoff game is a one-score game after Dak Prescott and Aaron Rodgers traded interceptions late in the third quarter.

Dallas was on the move when Prescott tried to throw a short pass to Cole Beasley. Micah Hyde stepped in front of the pass for an interception.

On the Packers ensuing drive, Rodgers badly overthrew a receiver and the ball was picked off by Jeff Heath. The safety made a diving catch, then got up and returned it 27 yards.

The Cowboys still had the ball after Heath’s interception when the third quarter ended with them trailing 28-13. They scored to cut the lead to 28-20 early in the fourth.

– Stephen Hawkins reported from Arlington, Texas

6:35 p.m.

Packers safety Morgan Burnett won’t play in the second half against the Cowboys because of quad injury.

Burnett apparently got hurt on the opening drive of the game when he collided with teammate LaDarius Gunter when they were both trying to defend a pass thrown toward Dez Bryant .

Both were slow to get up after that play. Gunter was tended by trainers on the field while Burnett went to the sideline.

When the Cowboys offense took the field for their second possession, Gunter was back in the game.

The Packers said after halftime that Burnett, who hadn’t played since the opening series, was out for the rest of the game

– Stephen Hawkins reported from Arlington, Texas

6:20 p.m.

The Green Bay Packers lead the Cowboys 21-13 at halftime.

Dallas was facing its largest deficit of the season halfway through the second quarter before scoring 10 points on its last two drives.

Green Bay will get the ball to start the second half.

Aaron Rodgers is 15 of 24 passing for 191 yards with a touchdown. Ty Montgomery has only four carries for 26 yards, but also has his first two rushing touchdowns ever in the postseason .

Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott is 10-of-18 for 147 yards with a 40-yard TD to Dez Bryant.

Ezekiel Elliott, the other standout rookie in the Dallas backfield, has 10 carries for 44 yards.

– Stephen Hawkins reported from Arlington, Texas

5:50 p.m.

The Dallas Cowboys faced their largest deficit of the season halfway through the second quarter of their first NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium.

Ty Montgomery’s 1-yard TD put Green Bay up 21-3 with 7:37 left in the first half.

The Cowboys answered with a 75-yard drive that took about 90 seconds and cut the lead to 21-10.

– Stephen Hawkins reported from Arlington, Texas

4:55 p.m.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers got a free play when the Dallas Cowboys jumped offside, and he made it count.

With flags on the field, Rodgers threw deep – and a 34-yard touchdown pass to tight end Richard Rodgers . That ended the Packers opening drive, putting them up 7-3 and quieting momentarily the raucous sellout crowd attending the first NFC Divisional playoff game at AT&T Stadium.

Dallas had the ball first and went ahead 3-0 on Dan Bailey’s 50-yard field goal.

– Stephen Hawkins reported from Arlington, Texas

4:20 p.m.

The severe ice storm projected for the Kansas City area turned out relatively tame.

By the time the NFC game kicked off in Dallas, about when the AFC matchup of the Steelers at the Chiefs would have been ending, it was 33 degrees at Arrowhead Stadium. The rain was coming down, though not by any means torrentially, and ice was not an issue.

The game was moved from 1:05 p.m. Eastern to 7:20 p.m. so fans could avoid the worst of the expected ice.

Indeed, the parking lots were rapidly filling up and tailgating was in full swing.

A gray tarp covered the field inside the stadium, with hot air being pumped under the tarp to keep the turf warm. The Chiefs resodded the field earlier this week.

– Barry Wilner reported from Kansas City

3:25 p.m.

Old playoff foes are set to meet again with the Green Bay Packers visiting the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys in an NFC divisional game.

It’s the eighth meeting – tied for the most against any opponent for both franchises. The Cowboys faced the Los Angeles Rams eight times in a span of 13 seasons from 1973-85. Green Bay just had its eighth playoff game against the New York Giants, a 38-13 win last weekend.

The Packers won the most recent meeting, 26-21 in the divisional round two years ago in a game made famous by Dallas receiver Dez Bryant’s catch that wasn’t .

Dallas coach Jason Garrett was quarterback Troy Aikman’s backup when the Cowboys beat the Packers three straight years in the playoffs while winning two Super Bowls from 1993-95.

The Cowboys have a 4-3 series lead in the playoffs. The overall series is tied at 17-all.

– Schuyler Dixon reported from Arlington, Texas

3:15 p.m.

NFL’s Sunday divisional playoffs are about to get started, just a few hours later than expected.

With the Steelers game at Kansas City moved to a night start – 8:20 p.m. Eastern instead of 1:05 p.m. – because of an ice storm, the Packers game at the Dallas Cowboys became the opening act.

This is just the latest chapter in a great rivalry that includes the famous 1967 Ice Bowl, when the temperature at Lambeau Field was 15 below zero.

The weather will be much better in Arlington, Texas, where it is about 52 degrees.

