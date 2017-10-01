The Latest: Jones and Sanu out for Falcons with injuries

The Latest on Week 4 of the NFL (all times EDT):

The Atlanta Falcons played the second half against Buffalo without starting receivers Julio Jones and Mohamed Sanu.

Jones, a two-time All-Pro, suffered a hip flexor late in the second quarter and walked into locker room under his own power. Sanu left the game in the third quarter with a hamstring injury.

Jack Crawford, a reserve defensive tackle, hurt his bicep and did not return.

The Falcons’ injury list to starters was significant before the day began.

Defensive end Vic Beasley, last year’s NFL sacks leader, missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury. Right tackle Ryan Schraeder and free safety Ricardo Allen were sidelined by concussions.

Jones’ name is the biggest. Since getting drafted sixth overall in 2011, he leads the NFL with an average of 96 yards receiving in 82 career games. He had three catches for 30 yards Sunday against Buffalo.

Jones was limited in practice this week with a back injury.

—

3:10 p.m.

Tennessee quarterback Marcus Mariota has left the game against the Houston Texans with a hamstring injury.

It was unclear when he was injured, but he was replaced by Matt Cassel for Tennessee’s first possession of the second half.

Mariota threw two interceptions in the first half and ran for two touchdowns. Houston led 30-14 at halftime. The team listed him as questionable to return.

—

3:00 p.m.

The Vikings took an ominous turn to start the second half, losing two fumbles that led to 10 points for the Lions.

The Vikings lost more than just the ball on the second one. Rookie running back Dalvin Cook’s left knee buckled while he tried to plant it and make a cut toward the end of a run, and Lions safety Tavon Wilson popped the ball out with his tackle.

Cook limped off the field with help from head athletic trainer Eric Sugarman, and he was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Cook has 354 yards rushing in four games, good for second in the league. He was replaced by Latavius Murray.

—

2:55 p.m.

The Baltimore Ravens kicked a field goal following a Pittsburgh turnover to cut their deficit to 19-3.

Prior to the score, Baltimore had been outscored 63-7 over a span of six quarters.

The Ravens had only four first downs and 69 yards in offense in the first half against the Steelers, who cashed in on a fumble by running back Alex Collins for their first touchdown.

—

2:40 p.m.

Defense is defining a key divisional matchup between Detroit and Minnesota.

The Lions held the Vikings scoreless until 1:07 remained in the first half, when rookie Dalvin Cook dashed into the end zone for a 5-yard touchdown run that put the home team up 7-3.

But the Vikings have converted only one of four third downs against a defense that’s now missing two starting linebackers. Rookie middle linebacker Jarrad Davis is out for the second straight game because of head and neck issues. Outside linebacker Paul Worrilow limped off with a left knee injury on the first play of the game for the Lions defense.

Matthew Stafford passed for 90 yards during an earlier drive by the Lions, who had to settle for a short field goal by Matt Prater.

The Lions (2-1) and Vikings (2-1) are trying to keep pace with the Green Bay Packers (3-1) in the NFC North.

—

2:35 p.m.

Kicker Stephen Gostkowski has set the record for the longest field goal in New England Patriots history.

Gostkowski connected on a 58-yard field goal at the end of the first half Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. It surpassed the old franchise mark of 57 yards, held by Gostkowski and Adam Vinatieri.

Carolina leads 17-16 at the half.

—

2:30 p.m.

Falcons star receiver Julio Jones walked to the locker room late in the second quarter with a hip injury and was listed as questionable to return.

Jones, a two-time All-Pro selection, left the game with Atlanta trailing 7-3. He was limited in practice this week with a back injury.

Losing Jones would be a big blow to the Falcons. Since getting drafted sixth overall in 2011, Jones leads the NFL with an average of 96 yards receiving in 82 career games. He had three catches for 30 yards Sunday against Buffalo.

Ramon Humber, Buffalo’s starting weakside linebacker, left with a thumb injury and was listed as questionable to return. Reserve linebacker Colt Anderson was ruled out after hurting his arm.

—

2:15 p.m.

Ezekiel Elliott has two first-half touchdowns for the Dallas Cowboys the day before a hearing in a federal appeals court over his six-game suspension in a domestic case out of Ohio.

Last year’s NFL rushing leader scored on a 10-yard pass early in the second quarter before getting in on a 1-yard plunge after his TD on the previous play was overturned on review.

Both times, Elliott gave the ball to his mother in the stands. The second time, he jumped onto the railing and kissed her the best he could through his helmet.

Elliott, who set a franchise rookie record with 16 total touchdowns last season, had his first of the year in a Monday night win at Arizona.

The 22-year-old is playing because of a judge’s injunction blocking the six-game suspension imposed by Commissioner Roger Goodell. The NFL is seeking to overturn that injunction with the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans. The three-judge panel will hear arguments Monday.

—

1:10 p.m.

Most players stood for the national anthem before early Games of Week 4. Last week more than 200 players knelt in response to several tweets by President Donald Trump. Several players on the Buffalo Bills knelt, including star running back LeSean McCoy.

Texans’ Jurrell Casey, Wesley Woodyard, Brian Orakpo and DaQuan Jones raised a fist while Tennessee wide receiver Rishard Matthews was not on the field for the anthem. He came out of the tunnel after it ended. Nine Browns players, including LB Christian Kirksey, raised their right arms with closed fists.

Rams outside linebacker Robert Quinn also raised his right fist before the Rams-Cowboys game. Punter Johnny Hekker had his arm around him.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, as promised, stood on the sideline during the national anthem after watching from the tunnel last week in Chicago. With the exception of center Ryan Jensen and guard Matt Skura, the Ravens all took a knee on the field before the national anthem and received boos from many in the crowd. The team then stood on the sideline after the music started.

The Cowboys returned to their usual pregame configuration: all standing along their sideline, but without arms linked. Last week Dallas kneeled in unison before ”The Star-Spangled Banner” then stood, arms linked for the song.

—

9:30 a.m.

New Orleans Saints players, coaches and staff knelt before the start of the national anthem but stood in unison once it began ahead of their game against the Miami Dolphins at London’s Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

A week ago, demonstrations were organized across the NFL in response to President Donald Trump’s criticism of players who kneel during the national anthem. The Jacksonville Jaguars’ Shad Khan was the first owner to join his players before the game, standing arm-in-arm with them.

Some on the Saints’ sideline stood arm-in-arm on Sunday, and others had their hands over their hearts. On the Dolphins’ sideline, only tight end Julius Thomas, safety Michael Thomas and wide receiver Kenny Stills remained on one knee while Darius Rucker sang ”The Star-Spangled Banner.”

—

