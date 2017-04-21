The Latest: Hernandez lawyer wants murder conviction erased

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (AP) The Latest on the prison suicide of ex-NFL star Aaron Hernandez (all times local):

10:40 a.m.

One of Aaron Hernandez’s lawyers says he’ll ask a court to have the ex-NFL star’s murder conviction erased now that Hernandez killed himself in prison.

John Thompson said Friday he’ll file the necessary paperwork in Bristol County. That’s the Massachusetts jurisdiction where Hernandez was tried and convicted in the 2013 slaying of Odin Lloyd.

Thompson didn’t say when he’ll file the request. The district attorney will be able to challenge it.

Courts in Massachusetts and a number of other states customarily vacate the convictions of defendants who die before their appeals are heard.

All first-degree murder convictions in Massachusetts trigger an automatic appeal. Hernandez’s appeal was still in its early stages and hadn’t yet been heard when he hanged himself early Wednesday.

—

10:30 a.m.

Family members of Aaron Hernandez are asking a judge to order Massachusetts prison officials to preserve evidence so they can investigate the circumstances of his death.

A medical examiner says the former New England Patriots player hanged himself while serving a life sentence for murder.

Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, filed a complaint Wednesday on behalf of the daughter she had with Hernandez. It asks that prison officials be barred from altering or destroying any potential evidence, including Hernandez’s writings, video and audio recordings and medical records.

A judge in New Bedford is due to hear the request at 2 p.m. Friday.

Hernandez was found dead in his cell Wednesday, days after being acquitted in a 2012 double homicide case. He was already serving a life term in a 2013 killing.