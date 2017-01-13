The Kickoff Express Radio Hour with Josh Zerkle – Aaron Nagler & @TheRyanWalsh
Back this week talking with Packer beat writer Aaron Nagler and coaching carousel with Ryan Walsh.
Follow Josh on Twitter, and the show on Twitter and SoundCloud.
