The John Dorsey legacy: The GM we need and deserve

John Dorsey, should he leave, will be honored by his legacy in Kansas City. What does that legacy look like?

Let’s start with where teams are really built: The NFL Draft. Compared to his predecessor, John Dorsey has hauled in an impressive list of draft scores. He has his fair share of misses and flops, but nobody can get a good pick at every turn.

Year by year, I’ll look at his draft classes and who is still on the roster to this day. For those who are on the roster still, I will also look at their impact since being drafted. Next week, I will look at the choices in trades and free agency. Let’s begin!

2013

Eric Fisher: Still on the roster

Travis Kelce: Still on the roster (All-Pro; 2x Pro Bowler)

Knile Davis: Still on the roster

Nico Johnson: No longer a Chief

Sanders Commings: No longer a Chief

Eric Kush: No longer a Chief

Braden Wilson: No longer a Chief

Mike Catapano: No longer a Chief

What has their impact been? If you ask me, this draft class splits the “largest impact” title with this most recent one John Dorsey has. Fisher started slowly but has turned into a solid, cornerstone left tackle. Travis Kelce had an injury scare that unsettled many fans, including this one. Upon his return, Kelce put all those fears to rest and turned into one of the best tight ends to be playing the game right now.

Knile Davis, even after getting booted from the roster due to an overstacking at running back, is still a Chief. He was a nice fill-in until we found West and Ware, but of this draft class, Davis has had the weakest impact.

2014

Dee Ford: Still on the roster

Phillip Gaines: Still on the roster

De’Anthony Thomas: Still on the roster

Aaron Murray: No longer a Chief

Zach Fulton: Still on the roster

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif: Still on the roster

Look at that. A smaller draft haul but only one of those selections is off the roster. WIthout a doubt, Dee Ford was the biggest pick here. Upon his selection, I initially said “Dee Ford who?” I laughed when he goofed on that run play by Frank Gore.

When it came to my attention that this year, Ford was leading the NFL in sacks, I almost choked on my coffee. Gaines has proven to be a liability at this point. De’Anthony Thomas is an interesting case. We cannot find a good place for this man to fit. His raw speed is incredible. For all the speed he has, Tyreek Hill has been much more prolific to this point.

Fulton has been a stalwart rotational lineman, holding down the fort where we needed someone to step in. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif has been a similar story. Is he a full-time starter yet? Is he still a rotational guy? What do you think, Chiefs Kingdom.

2015

Marcus Peters: Still on the roster (All-Pro, 2x Pro Bowler)

Mitch Morse: Still on the roster

Chris Conley: Still on the roster

Steven Nelson: Still on the roster

D.J. Alexander: Still on the roster

James O’Shaughnessy: Still on the roster

Rakeem Nunez-Roches: Still on the roster

Da’Ron Brown: No longer a Chief

No doubt the biggest impact player here is Marcus Peters. Just no contest, the man has been a stud. Morse stepped in to fill the hole left by Rodney Hudson and nobody ever looked back. Conley is starting to turn into a reliable target in the passing game.

Nelson is becoming one of the better corners we have on defense. Alexander and Nunez-Roches have filled in nicely when needed. James O’Shaughnessy has not made any noise at all.

2016

Chris Jones: Still on the roster

KeiVarae Russell: No longer a Chief

Parker Ehinger: Still on the roster

Eric Murray: Still on the roster

Demarcus Robinson: Still on the roster

Kevin Hogan: No longer a Chief

Tyreek Hill: Still on the roster (All-Pro, Pro Bowl)

D.J. White: Still on the roster

Dadi Nicolas: Still on the roster

This was a pretty nice haul as well. We have barely scratched the surface with these men. I am excited to see where they go in their careers. The biggest impact player here is hands down, Tyreek Hill. The speed and athleticism this man possesses is inhuman. He can just run right by anyone who thinks they can tackle him.

His on-field impact is insane. Chris Jones has been a stellar choice so far. He stepped in when injury struck and earned himself a starting spot on the defensive line. Jones is going to turn into a true beast, just watch! Ehinger was brought in to compete on the offensive line and started strong. Here’s hoping he can be our man for years to come.

Everyone else on this list has not made much or any impact. Here’s hoping that they provide quality depth for us should they be called upon to step up. Well, that’s enough for this week I think. Come back next week where I will discuss the legacy of John Dorsey’s trades and free agency decisions. Thanks for reading, stay loud, and Go Chiefs!

This article originally appeared on