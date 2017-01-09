The good, the bad, and the ugly: The 2016 season in review

The Detroit Lion’s season ended on Saturday to the Seattle Seahawks by the score of 20-6. The Lions, per usual, kept the game close into the 4th quarter, but this time, could not get anything going on offense. Dropped passes, personal foul penalties, bad blocking…and that’s only from the receivers!

That was not a fun way to end the season. In the last four weeks, the Lions have lost to four playoff teams by a total of 116-57.

That is assuredly not good. It also shows that this current iteration of this team was not ready for the playoffs. The Lions relied heavily on many rookies all year, even mid-late round. They also rode the coattails of Matthew Stafford all year. If he did not lead a game-winning comeback EIGHT different times, the Lions do not have a single win on the year. Matt Prater topped his career high in field goals made, which is not a good sign for any offense.

All of this is to say, just because the season ended badly does not mean it was worthless. You have a right to complain about this team’s failures if you so please. This team was winning by the skin of their teeth against bad franchises all year. The nearly ended up 0-2 against the Bears. They ended up dead last in DVOA for playoff teams, and dead last in the NFL in total defense (even behind Cleveland). To be 9-7 and make the playoffs after all of that, well, that is something to be happy about. If you can’t find joy in a season like this, re-evaluate how or why you watch football.

So re-live the many good times had in the 2016, and reflect and evaluate on the bad and ugly.

The Good

Matthew Stafford’s season

Matthew Stafford was the Detroit Lion’s MVP and it was not close. He finished the year with 4,327 yards, 24 touchdowns and 10 INTs, with a 65% completion percentage. His season took a clear turn when he injured his middle finger on his throwing hand, coupled with the loss of Theo Riddick, meant that he finished with a few below average games.

However, even with the injury, Stafford finished the year with superb numbers. A few highlights:

Most game winning drives in a single season in NFL history (8)

Highest Win Probability Added in the league (7.6)

Lowest interceptions and INT% of career (10, 1.7%)

Highest QBR of career (71.6)

2nd best adjusted-net yards/attempt of career (7.3)

2nd best completion % of career (65.3)

3rd best QB Rating of career (93.3)

All in all, this was a successful year for the 8th year quarterback. He also led the team in yards per carry. That’s right. He had the same number of 20+ yard runs as Dwayne Washington and Zach Zenner. Stafford was carrying the team in more ways than one. Without a running game or defense to speak of this season, it’s hard to praise the QB enough.

Taylor Decker and the rookie class

Pro Football Focus really did not like the Taylor Decker or the Lions rookie class. PFF had both Decker and A’Shawn Robinson as the most overrated prospects in the 2016 draft.

Luckily for Lions fans, PFF is not correct a whole lot, especially when it comes to college scouting. Taylor Decker ended up playing every single snap at left tackle for the Lions this year, and was more than adequate the whole year. Left tackles are notorious for their early struggles adjusting to NFL talent, and Decker never stood out in that regard.

A’Shawn Robinson started out the year playing sparingly, but was very much a big part of the defense near the end. He still needs plenty of work when it comes to rushing the passer, but his run defense and pass-swatting abilities shone late in the season. Graham Glasgow supplanted Laken Tomlinson with ease before needing to fill in as the center after Swanson’s injury. Miles Killebrew received more playing time late as well, and was a key figure in 3rd down stops. Joe Dahl, Antwoine Williams, and Anthony Zettel played roles during the season, and even 7th rounder Dwayne Washington was starting games, albeit, due to injuries, and didn’t look lost. With another year under their collective belts, this class could end up being a key cog in the 2017 season.

The New Orleans Saints drubbing

Let’s reminisce about the most complete game the Lions played all year. The Lions had won six out of their last seven games, but had not yet faced an offense like the Saints; especially coming off of the 49 point beat down they laid on the Rams the week prior.

Call it the start of the false hope, but the Lions went into the Saint’s stadium and came out 28-13 winners. The defense forced three interceptions on Drew Brees (and was the last time the Lions forced a turnover, incredibly) and never looked like letting the opposition into the game. This was the first, and ended up being the only, game that the Lions did not trail in the 4th quarter. It ended up being the anomaly.

Remember when Miles Killebrew ended the Saints game with a game-ending interception? That was the last time the Lions forced a turnover. — Pride Of Detroit (@PrideOfDetroit) January 8, 2017

But what a fun anomaly it was.

The comebacks

Eight out of nine wins by the Lions team were from Matthew Stafford leading them to a win late in the 4th quarter. We’ve already noted that was the most in NFL history, but what made those even more special was the way they happened.

Jim Caldwell forgetting his timeouts (shocking!) in the Colts game, only to have Chuck Pagano bail him out and see Stafford drive down for a game winning field goal. Darius Slay’s game-ending interception of Carson Wentz. Going 35 yards in 23 seconds to force overtime against the Vikings, and ending it with a ridiculous Golden Tate flip into the endzone. Another Slay game-ending INT against Minnesota.

This team deserved to win 9 games because that’s what happened. But they sure did not make it easy. Luckily, it was always entertaining.

The Bad

The Defense

Coming into the year cautiously optimistic about the defense, many were excited to see one similar to 2014. Ezekiel Ansah was coming off of his best year, DeAndre Levy was finally healthy, and the young players like Quandre Diggs looked to cement a starting spot.

Then the Colts game happened. Next, Aaron Rodgers threw 4 touchdowns in one half of the first Packers game. Then Philadelphia, then LA, then Washington…Even Brock Osweiler had his best game of the year against the Lions. As noted above, the defense finished last in overall defensive DVOA, and was historically bad at stopping the pass. Bob Quinn has to make it a priority to stock up on defensive talent in free agency and the draft. The Lions finished 2nd to last in sacks, 2nd to last in fumble recoveries, and 3rd to bottom in interceptions. They need playmakers at every level.

The early 3-game losing streak

Losses to the Titans, the Bears, and the Packers after a win in their first game almost brought the season to a halt. Most fans were calling for Jim Caldwell’s head. After the third consecutive loss, I had actually written an article titled, “What does success look like now?” that I thankfully never had to publish.

Still, thinking back, those games likely decided the division. The losses to the Titans and the Bears were ugly, and had one turned into a win, week 17 against the Packers wouldn’t have been for the division.

The Ugly

Games against playoff teams

The Lions were 0-5 against playoff teams this season. No other playoff team ended the year without a win against one.

The Lions lost to the Packers twice, the Texans, Giants, Cowboys, and in the playoffs, the Seahawks. In many of those games, the Lions weren’t even close to coming away with the win. It was the most blatant representation of where this team was at the time. Winning games in the NFL is notoriously difficult no matter the opposition, and no one should ever complain about a win, but to be a contender, you have to beat other contenders. The Lions could not do that this year.

The upcoming offseason is a big turning point for the franchise. Bob Quinn has a lot of work to do on both sides of the ball, and the Lions could lose a coordinator as well. The team already has a franchise quarterback; that much is certain. The hardest part of team building is finding that QB. The easier part is building around him.

In the end, the 2016 season was a success. I, for one, predicted 7 wins on the year, and was pleasantly surprised at 9. Winning games in dramatic 4th quarter comeback fashion will not always produce a winning season though. In fact, more often than not, the team will under-perform. The 2017 roster should be better, the team’s depth should be improved, but whether that translates into more wins is yet to be seen. I’m hopeful. But of course, I’m a Lions fan. What else could I be besides hopeful?

