The Face of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jameis Winston continues to show why he was not only the number one pick in the 2015 NFL draft, but the franchise quarterback this team has been dying for in its history.

” What drives me, is winning games with my teammates….. giving all we got and bringing home a win for these home fans”

Jameis Winston has clearly improved this year. With another full season under his belt, he showed flashes of brilliance and although his decision making is suspect at times, overall he progressed. Jameis himself thinks his pocket presence, among other things, has improved. His accuracy has improved according to OC Todd Monken (He acknowledged that he struggles with the deep ball).

But the one thing that sticks out the most to me about Winston, is his unending will to win. In his press conference on Wednesday, Winston talked about how he views the season ” To me i don’t view it as a success, just for me, for the organization and fans, a lot of people are happy….its exciting that we had a chance to have a winning season but that’s not exactly what we are aiming for”. I understand that almost any quarterback or player in the league would say the same (hopefully), but there is something different about Jameis Winston.

If you have never seen a press conference of his, I encourage you to watch one. They exude sincerity, maturity and honesty. He wants to win more than anything else. When asked about the difference between 8-8 and 9-7 and how much it mattered to him, his response was “It matters to me because we got one more game we have to finish…as a team we have to go 1-0.”

In other words, the season isn’t over to Jameis, that’s the type of mindset any fan or teammate would want to see in their Quarterback. Not only has he made winning the main concern of this team, but by unifying the locker room, his infectious personality has changed the mindset of this team. Players and analyst alike talk about how much players influence each other in the locker room, Jameis Winston has stepped in and become a catalyst for change.

Duke Preston, director of player development for the Bucs, put it best “There are those with immense talent and others with great passion. And then there are those who galvanize an entire organization”

That’s my quarterback man! *Terrell Owens voice*

