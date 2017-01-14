The Detroit Lions Should Not Extend Matthew Stafford

With all do respect to my friend and fellow editor Matt Urben, I completely disagree with his recent post about Matthew Stafford.

Kind of…

Matt made some great points in his post about Matthew Stafford’s current place and role on the team. He is the quarterback to lead the current group of Detroit Lions but not the field general the team needs for the future.

Before you scroll down and prepare to type an angry comment, let me be clear. I am not saying the Detroit Lions should cut bait and look for a free agent quarterback this season. Far from it. Matt Stafford should be the man under center next season. He has earned that.

But he has not earned an extension.

You Got Questions…I Got Answers!

What is the solution? Acquire a young Quarterback either through the draft or free agency, and develop them.

Doesn’t work you say? Tell that to the Packers, who have done it twice with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. Don’t forget to tell the New England Patriots who found the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady.

Then there are the other teams who drafted a quarterback in the middle rounds and put the right players around them to build a winning team.

Takes too long you say? Tell that to the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys who both drafted quarterbacks in the middle rounds and gave them a chance to compete for the starting job. The very next season, both teams were rewarded with young quarterbacks capable of contending for Championships.

Matthew Stafford Doesn’t Suck

This post is not an indictment of Matthew Stafford’s ability. Statistics prove he is a very talented quarterback. The statistics also prove he is not a winner. At least not as a Detroit Lion. The numbers here just don’t lie. Stafford has a losing record against the NFC North (18-23), a losing record on the road (20-34), a losing record outdoors (14-23) and a losing record in the playoffs 0-3. I didn’t even mention his abysmal record against winning teams, just five wins in 109 chances.

It happens in sports all the time. Players struggle only to change teams and excel in other cities. That might be the case for Matthew Stafford who clearly can’t find a way to win in Detroit. Again I am not saying Matt Stafford is incapable of winning. He just can’t win here.

