The Dallas Cowboys should consider this underrated player

There is no question the Dallas Cowboys have needs on defense, but they should consider this late round offensive weapon.

The Dallas Cowboys will enter the 2017 NFL Draft season in search of cornerstone defensive players. With the lack of a consistent pass rush being the cause of their playoff shortcomings once again, fans would figure that defensive end would be the position of focus.

I’m not going to argue that it shouldn’t. We’re not going to talk about the flashy players in this draft. I’m not even planning on telling you about a top-100 rated player. Nope. We’re going to talk about a guy that will probably have to wait until the fourth round to hear his name called.

Enter Matthew Dayes. The 5-foot-9, 200 pound running back is the pride of North Carolina State University football. Ever heard of him? You probably haven’t. But, he would be a perfect fit for the Cowboys.

I’ve watched this guy play all year, being a State guy myself. Let me tell you, he runs hard and he doesn’t lose yards very often. To be quite honest, he reminds me a lot of the Cowboys very own running back, Ezekiel Elliott.

His senior season, Dayes ran for 1,166 yards and 10 touchdowns on 249 carries over 13 games. The previous year he averaged 6.5 yards per carry, running for 865 yards and 12 touchdowns over eight games on just 134 carries.

Let me be clear, I’m not saying that Dayes has the talent that Elliott possesses. But their running style is very similar. Dayes is also good in pass protection, something the Cowboys covet. And, he can catch as well. He is a dual-threat out of the backfield, similar to Zeke himself.

You might be asking yourself, why would the Cowboys want him? What makes him worth drafting? To me, he is a younger, cheaper version of what Darren McFadden does for Dallas. He would immediately be a solid backup to Elliott, and could take his place whenever he needs a breather. And since he can run, catch and pass, he isn’t a situational player like running back Lance Dunbar is.

All in all, I believe that Matt Dayes would provide Dallas a quality backup, and an excellent change of pace back. Not to mention, having a player like Dayes would give the Cowboys an opportunity to go light on the backfield and carry only three backs. The extra roster spot, well, let’s dedicate that to something we all agree is a major need: defensive end.

You can follow me on Twitter @JLongPass. Feel free to hit me up with any draft questions you might have, as well as any thoughts about the team. I love talking football. Go Cowboys!

This article originally appeared on