The Dallas Cowboys playoffs begin: It was never going to be easy

After having the luxury of sitting out the first round of the 2017 playoffs, the Dallas Cowboys now know their first opponent on the way to the Super Bowl.

Let’s be honest.

Barring a pretty significant miracle in the Emerald City, the Dallas Cowboys were never going to have an “easy” opponent.

On one hand, it was going to be a potent offense, ran by the best quarterback in the game. On the other, it was a devastating defense that already beat these Cowboys twice.

The scenario was always going to be one of picking your poison.

Maybe you wanted the Green Bay Packers because the Cowboys already beat them, handily, in their own building.

Maybe you wanted the New York Giants because you subscribe to the theory that it is extremely difficult to beat a team three times in one season? You may even desired that revenge factor that was in play.

Either way, it is going to be a tough task. Thankfully, they made the decision for you.

Next Sunday, AT&T Stadium will feature the Packers against the Cowboys for the right to go to the NFC Championship game.

Two years ago, this same scenario, albeit with the location flipped, was also in play. We all know how that ended for Dallas.

If you’re looking for revenge, trust me, Green Bay offers it as well.

The good news, besides the beat down earlier in the season is that the Packers don’t like traveling to Dallas in the playoffs.

The Cowboys are 4-1 all-time against Green Bay at home, with the only loss being the first time they matched up in 1966.

Another piece of good news is that it appears highly likely that Packers receiver Jordy Nelson will miss this game. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported his injury Monday

#Packers WR Jordy Nelson suffered at least two fractured ribs in the win over #Giants, sources say. Will take an incredible effort to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2017

That could be a huge factor when you realize how integral Nelson is to the Packers success.

In the Packers six game win streak to close the season, Nelson nearly averaged 100 yards and a touchdown per game. Over his career, Rodgers’ completion percentage drops five points as a result of missing Nelson. His quarterback rating drops almost 13 points.

Another addition to the Cowboys fortunes is the fact that they are getting healthier defensively. Cornerback Morris Claiborne, defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford and linebacker Justin Durant are all on the mend. This bodes well for the Cowboys.

What does not seem to fun is the task of facing Rodgers, especially right now.

Not only was Rodgers his normal elite self over the season, he also really kicked into high gear to finish the year.

Rodgers led the league in touchdown throws with 40. He was one of only four quarterbacks with 400+ completions. He also finished with a passer rating over 100 for the seventh time in eight years.

Over the final six games, all wins for Green Bay, he completed 71% of his passes, throwing for 15 touchdowns with no interceptions.

He, alone, represents possibly the most daunting opponent this Dallas team will have to face. The Cowboys defense will need to be at its best. They’ll need help from their dynamic duo of rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott offensively as well.

It was never going to be easy. Then again, it wasn’t supposed to be with two rookies leading the way either.

The countdown to Sunday begins.

This article originally appeared on