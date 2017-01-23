The Dallas Cowboys must avoid this fatal draft mistake

The Dallas Cowboys hold the 28th overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft, and they must make sure they do not waste it by falling into this trap.

Following the Dallas Cowboys‘ loss in the Divisional Round to the Green Bay Packers, we found out they would be picking 28th in the upcoming draft. Picking that late in the draft makes it tempting to reach for a player. The Cowboys absolutely must avoid doing this.

When a team picks at the tail end of the first round, they are at the mercy of the board. There is no guarantee any player you had a first round grade on even makes it to you. This is especially true at premium positions, such as defensive end and defensive back.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, both of those positions happen to be huge needs for them this year. Anyone who follows the team will be quick to tell you that pass rush should be the team’s biggest concern. They certainly have a lot of merit to their argument.

On top of that, Dallas could lose three of their four secondary starters to free agency. That makes defensive back another huge need.

Clearly, at pick 28, the premium talents at each of these positions will be long gone. As much as we would all love to see Texas A&M defensive end defensive end Myles Garrett, Ohio State free safety Malik Hooker or Florida cornerback Teez Tabor with the Star on their helmet, it is very unlikely to happen.

The second-tier talents at each of those positions will still be on the board, but is likely none of them will receive first round grades from the personnel department. The Dallas Cowboys absolutely cannot turn in a card with one of these players’ names on it.

Reaching for a player is not the way to build a championship caliber roster. The best possible thing this front office can do is draft the best player available. Regardless of position. If that means drafting a tight end, so be it. If a first-round receiver is on the board at 28, sign me up.

Now, I am not saying the Cowboys should forgo a position of need if the board falls right. If a first round rated rusher is still available when they go on the clock, that player should be suiting up in the silver and blue this fall.

If Jerry Jones and company stick to their board, Big “D” should be in for another excellent rookie class. Let the chips fall as they may, and bring the most talented players available to Dallas for next years run.

What do you think? Should the Cowboys stick to their board and pick their highest rated player? Would you rather see them pick an edge rusher or defensive back in the first round regardless of the remaining rookies? Let us know in the comments.

