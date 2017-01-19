The Case for the Tennessee Titans to sign Terrelle Pryor

The Titans’ season was a step in the right direction last year. There are still some holes on the roster and wide receiver is one of them.

If you look at any article about the Tennessee Titans lately, most mention the need to upgrade at wide receiver. The current group is very average and is led by one of the best tight ends in the league. The current wide receiver corps consists of Rishard Matthews and Tajae Sharpe. Neither one of them really give you the sense of star power that is ideal for playoff contention. Don’t get me wrong, Matthews is a quality wide receiver. He had an amazing season with very little help as the number one receiver. The only thing that adding a potential number one receiver to the roster will do, is open up Matthews to have an even better season.

There is another receiver on the roster that some people may be wondering about. Kendall Wright’s contract is up and he is a free agent heading into 2017. Overall, he was an average wide receiver for the Titans, but his production never matched his draft position. Therefore, it would be surprising if Wright is on the team next year. If you want to take a look at a nice wish list for 2017 free agency click right here.

Terrelle Pryor?

Now to the topic at hand. Terrelle Pryor needs to be in the plans for Jon Robinson and the Titans next season. First, let’s forget the skeptical character of Pryor after his struggles to not follow NCAA rules (no matter how dumb they are). Driving on a suspended license is inexcusable, but making money off your autograph in college probably should be allowed. As a dual threat quarterback, Pryor was considered one of the top football players in the nation. Instead of ending his NFL career after not panning out as a quarterback, he became a wide receiver in 2015.

After learning the ropes in 2015, Pryor was the starting receiver this past season and was one of the only bright spots in Cleveland (besides the Cavaliers and Indians). Pryor had 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. He also ran for a touchdown and played some quarterback. Needless to say, the former Ohio State product is a Jack of all trades that could impact the Titans with his presence.

Signing Pryor would open up the other receivers against NFL defenses because he could receive double coverage. Pryor played a similar style of quarterback to Marcus Mariota and could be an emergency option on the roster. He also possesses the size and speed to make an extreme impact on the roster. There are certainly other options out there, like the popular choice of Alshon Jeffrey or drafting Mike Williams. I would not sleep on Pryor, though. If he can put up those numbers on a dysfunctional Browns team, imagine what he can do with an actual quarterback.

