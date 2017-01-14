The Bills Coaching Search: An In-Depth Look

The Buffalo Bills ended up hiring Sean McDermott as their newest head coach. How did they get to that point this season, and how was the search carried out?

That didn’t take long.

The Buffalo Bills officially have found their guy for next season, as they settled on hiring Sean McDermott, former defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers, fairly early on in the coaching search season. It was a bit atypical of the Bills to make their decision this quickly, but the calculated approach seems to be something the owners, Kim and Terry Pegula, are confident in.

This new coach is coming into what has, in years past, been a disaster for most coaches. Most of the leaders have been unable to get much positive done with the team, and the Bills have failed to make the playoffs in 17 straight seasons.

No coach has been around for more than two full consecutive seasons since 2000, and with the new ownership still in the early stages of its life, the tone around the city seems to be clear — they want to be a good football team.

While Bills fans should by no means be expecting a playoff visit next season, a coach that projects to be the type to be sticking around longer than just a few seasons is a good start. There’s a lot of holes to fill in, questions to answer, and solutions to come up with still, but the team seems to be heading in the right direction with the McDermott hire.

So, how did the Bills get here? How exactly was the coaching search carried out? The Bills took some lessons learned from their previous coaching search, and were able to cut the search time significantly. Here’s how it went down.

The background of the coaching situation

The Buffalo Bills coaching situation has not been a great one, nor has it been an attractive destination for prospective head coaches over the last 15 years or so. Since they year 2000, the Bills have had six head coaches (going on 7), where they only had nine in all seasons prior that the team was in the NFL.

The turnover rate has been incredibly high on the Bills coaching job, and it seems like leading this team is proving difficult for any candidate that tries to tackle the chore. With each new candidate comes a new sense of optimism, a sense that the coach will change things in the locker room and on the field that will finally lead to wins, and finally lead to a playoff visit for the Bills.

The coaching search has yet to prove successful for the Bills in recent history. But this is just the second coaching search that is involving the Pegula family, the family that owns the Bills. Prior to the Pegulas, the Wilsons owned the team.

The Pegulas have been heavily invested in both the Bills and the Buffalo Sabres — who they also own — and trying to build both teams towards future success. There is a lot of work to be done for both teams, but have publicly said that they feel as if the Bills aren’t that far off from getting into the playoffs.

A lot of owners aren’t as invested in head coaching searches as the Pegulas were. The Pegulas — from what we can tell — were some of the leading voices in the front office trying to figure out which coaches they liked and which coaches to bring in. Some people might see involved owners as a good thing, while others might see involved owners as something that is a negative for the team.

Learning from mistakes

The last time the Bills had to find a new head coach was during the 2015 offseason after Doug Marrone opted out of his contract to close the 2014 season. The Bills made a few mistakes in their head coaching search, but that was to be expected.

The Pegulas led the search, and reportedly interviewed coaches from their own home. They interviewed, according to them, 11 or 12 candidates, which was their first mistake.

Rather than going into their interviews with a list of things they want, the Bills owners had no directive about their impending hire. They had no wish-list for things they hoped the candidate would bring to the table, and they really had no motive for hiring a specific type of coach.

So rather than going into their interview looking for those things, they let their candidates show them what they wanted, which is a huge no-no, because interviews are often fake. In a 30 minute job interview, you don’t get to truly know a person’s character or work ethic.

Rex Ryan, for example, the candidate they ended up with, may have been able to twist the vision of what the Pegulas wanted and muscle his way into getting the job.

The search was much too broad and all over the place to be effective, and it should have been clear given those mistakes from the start that the coaching change was not a good fit for the Bills.

How they approached it this year

With the coaching search not turning out anything like they had hoped it would — the Bills fired Ryan just two years into his 5-year deal — something clearly didn’t go right the first time around. It would be a matter of whether or not the Pegulas could put a finger on what exactly didn’t go right that would determine if this next coaching search would be successful.

The Pegulas were direct with their search this time around, and it did come with a bit of criticism for being too “narrow.”

“The search may appear to be narrow to you. Again, in our own private business, there was a lot more work done… I assume what you’re referring to is that we interviewed four candidates,” Terry said.

Apparently, Terry and Kim came to the conclusion that the key was to not necessarily be totally narrow, but be narrow in who you call in for face-to-face interviews.

We ended up with those four, but there was a lot of research, a lot of calls and references. There was a much wider net. Those were the four Doug brought to us as the leader of the search. If we didn’t feel like we found the right guy within those four, then we would have kept looking.

The Pegulas seemed to have put more emphasis on the research part of things this time around than the actual interviewing. That let them know right away what type of coach they wanted to hire.

The fact we did interview 11 or 12 people last time — some of those people got hired — gave us a foundational basis for those people who were still available. Then you pile on the four that we physically interviewed, at that point we felt we had enough information that we made a decision on Sean. He was very impressive.

So what was it that the Bills ownership came to decide was important to them? The Pegulas mention his attention to detail, determination, work ethic, and the people he’s been around. They cited his story as well as an important part in making their decision.

An absolute attention to detail. He’s been basically, believe or not, since high school he has wanted to be a head coach in the National Football League. You can see from his wrestling background, being a two-time national prep champ, determination, work ethic and just an absolute will that was very impressive that he’s carried through his life. Andy Reid actually took him under his wing and helped him on his way — I talked to Andy and Sean told us this story — by building a coach. He built Sean and started the foundation that created a coach. I thought that was an impressive story.

An impressive story, indeed, but perhaps what is more impressive is the story that has become the evolution of the Bills coaching search. Did the Bills get it right this time? Have the mistakes paid off in the form of a dedicated and willing coach in Sean McDermott? Only time will tell if the second time was good enough for the Pegulas, or if the third time is the charm.

