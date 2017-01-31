The Baltimore Ravens Priorities Will Be Revealed This Offseason

The Baltimore Ravens have more to accomplish this offseason than ever before. This offseason we’ll see what kind of team the Ravens want to be:

The Baltimore Ravens have to steal the AFC North crown from the Pittsburgh Steelers next year. The Ravens have to choose how they do it. They can focus on becoming an offensive juggernaut, to match the Steelers’ fire power. They can also choose to stick to their roots and choose a dominating defense with a ground and pound offense. In the NFL, you can’t dominant on both sides of the football.

You’re probably thinking, what about the New England Patriots, they’re a complete team. The Patriots are the exception to the rule. Secondly, they don’t need game changing weapons offensively, because they have a game changer under center. The Patriots can spend less on receivers and spread the wealth to other positions. Joe Flacco is not Tom Brady. If you want the Ravens to have an explosive offense, you’re going to need to find the Ravens some play-makers.

The Ravens are closer to having a dominant defense than they are having an offense. The Ravens offense sputtered last season for a number of reasons. Both Marc Trestman and Marty Mornhinweg displayed signs that they were clueless. The Ravens lacked elite receivers, yet they threw the football relentlessly. The offensive line needs a tune up, and the Ravens are lacking weapons.

Too Much To Fix In One Offseason:

The defense may be closer to being a dominant unit, but that doesn’t mean Dean Pees has nothing to worry about. The Ravens need a long-term solution at free safety, they need pass rushers desperately and a little more depth at the cornerback position. Ideally, Kamalei Correa can fill Zach Orr’s spot as an inside linebacker, so the Ravens have one less concern.

If you were counting, that is five problems the Ravens have to solve this offseason. There is a good chance that the Ravens will walk into next season without solutions to one or two of these problems. This is were decisions have to be made. Cap room is tight, but that can be changed.

Choosing Offense:

I crave an offense that is fun to watch. I’d love to see the offense making things look easy, alleviating the pressure on the defense. A couple of superstars makes an average team good and a good team great. If the Ravens choose offense over defense the plan is simple. They should bring in two receivers in Free Agency. One should be a number one receiver, the other should be an aging possession receiver (a typical Ravens pick up). Think Brandon Marshall and Pierre Garcon.

Next, Ozzie Newsome and Eric Decosta should find a diamond in the rough on the offensive line prospect like they did with Alex Lewis in the fourth round. With the rest of the draft they can fill holes on the defense, making it just good enough to work.

Think about how that would look. Joe Flacco would have two weapons he could trust to come down with the football. Breshad Perriman’s speed still comes into play and Dennis Pitta isn’t going anywhere. If Mornhinweg doesn’t ignore Kenneth Dixon, that offensive ensemble could do great things. Flacco would have the help he needs.

Choosing Defense:

It’s more likely that the Ravens will choose defense as their priority. It will require less work, and they have a track record of making dominant defenses. If this is their priority they should sign a pass rusher. If you follow Ebony Bird, you know I want a guy like Melvin Ingram. Signing Ingram would still allow the Ravens to sign a receiver that will come to town on a bargain. With their pass rusher need met, the Ravens could draft the best free safety or cornerback with the 16th pick. If Correa steps up, the Ravens defense will be fixed completely.

If the Ravens focus on defense they’ll have to be sincere about their desire to run the football more. It can’t be a catchphrase, it has to be a promise. A dominant defense and a ground and pound offense can work. The Denver Broncos won Super Bowl 50 on defense. It would be fitting for the Ravens, of all teams, to win Super Bowl 52 with a glorious defense.

There are no right answers here. The Ravens probably can’t have the perfect team we’d put together in Madden. They can however have a dominant side of the football. They have to choose their priorities. If they try to have it all, they could end up with one or two crippling weaknesses. If they focus on one side of their team, they have the best chance of overcoming these weak spots.

