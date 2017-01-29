The Atlanta Falcons Appear Destined to Win Super Bowl LI

The Atlanta Falcons are a really good football team, but are they a team of destiny? I’ll explain why the Falcons are destined to win Super Bowl LI.

After the misfortunes of last season, few imagined we’d be sending the Atlanta Falcons off to Houston this afternoon. Things have gone the Falcons way all season long, but it hasn’t come easy. The team flew under the radar and played the role of underdog more than enough times. While the pundits were talking up the Dallas Cowboys and the Green Bay Packers, the Atlanta Falcons kept winning games.

The Falcons offense has been one-of-a-kind throughout the 2016 season and into the playoffs. They flow like a well-oiled machine that even the NFL’s better defenses haven’t been able to stop. It seemed like the offense broke another record with each game this year.

On the other side of the ball, the Falcons’ defense plays better each and every week. They’re a younger and much faster unit than season’s past. Stumbling out of the gate was the result of many young, key players learning on the job. Dan Quinn has the defense playing hungry, relentless football as the Super Bowl approaches.

The Falcons weren’t perfect this season, but it takes a minute to really think back to the last bad game they played. Quinn’s team is playing like something we’ve never witnessed before in Atlanta. The Falcons are playing like a team of destiny.

What Makes the Falcons a Team of Destiny

There’s several factors that identify the Atlanta Falcons as a team of destiny. Perhaps no factor is bigger than the lack of respect from those outside of Atlanta. The Falcons have been doubted all season long and constantly rose up to prove the naysayers wrong. Things won’t change heading into February 5th as the Falcons continue play second-fiddle to the high and mighty Patriots.

The Falcons have also been extremely resilient this season. They were hit by the injury bug more than once and never seemed deterred by it. As a matter of fact, the team played better as a result. Dan Quinn enforced a “next man up” mantra in his locker room and the players responded. Losing Desmond Trufant hurts, but the ability of Atlanta’s secondary to step up in his absence contributed to the team’s high character.

Seizing the moment is becoming the staple of a Quinn-coached team. Remember that first Seahawks’ drive to open the Divisional Round playoff game? It looked for a moment, to some, that Atlanta was in for a long game. Matt Ryan took the field with other ideas. “I got this,” Ryan might as well have said to his defense. The point is that it didn’t matter what Seattle did that day. The Atlanta Falcons refused to lose the game and there wasn’t a single scenario in which they would. How do we know this? Hell, go back and watch the game and you tell me.

Things Fell into Place Just Before the Playoffs

The Atlanta Falcons were looking like the NFC’s third seed. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were finally out of their hair and it appeared the Georgia Dome’s finale would be in the Wild Card Round. A trip to Seattle would be on tap for the Divisional round.

Fate had different ideas.

Who expected the Arizona Cardinals to go into Seattle and get that late-season win? Seattle made a ferocious comeback in the game, even tied it up late, but a botched extra point gave the Cardinals a chance. Carson Palmer needed a few plays to drive down the field and set up Chandler Catanzaro’s game-winning field goal. The big upset put the Falcons in control of their own destiny as the NFC’s two-seed.

Imagine how things may have been different if Atlanta went to Seattle for the Divisional Round. The Falcons had a big advantage in getting a weekend off as the two-seed. Seattle did battle with Detroit and traveled across the country for a showdown in the Georgia Dome. It didn’t work out well for Seattle, nor did things work out for Dallas. Green Bay gave Dallas all they had in knocking off the Cowboys. They also traveled to Atlanta with not much left in the tank and were quickly processed by the Falcons.

How the Falcons Compare to Teams of Destiny’s Past

The Denver Broncos are the most recent example of a team that was destined to win the Super Bowl. Peyton Manning missed some time during the 2015 season with a partially torn plantar fascia. Brock Osweiler took the reign and left many pundits in doubt. Few accounted for the fact it was Manning’s destiny to retire on top of the NFL, just like John Elway before him.

Osweiler was manageable while the Broncos’ defense outright won games. Denver went into the playoffs and knocked off a trio of quality opponents. Overcoming such adversity can be directly attributed to how much the team wanted to win. This is an edge the Atlanta Falcons have on February 5th, they want that Lombardi Trophy more than any other team.

The Baltimore Ravens (10-6) were another team of destiny in 2012. Joe Flacco and the Ravens traveled to Denver as massive underdogs during the Divisional Round. A fourth quarter ‘hail-mary’ and overtime interception propelled them into the AFC Championship. Baltimore again went on the road as ‘dogs, this time in Foxborough. The Ravens continued their stride and took down the three-time Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

It was a wrap from there. Things had gone Baltimore’s way throughout the NFL playoffs and they seemed destined to send Ray Lewis out as a champion.

Destined to be Super Bowl Champions

Things have turned in the Atlanta Falcons’ favor this season and this shouldn’t go unnoticed. The team is battle-tested, having passed each and every test with flying colors. Despite the adversity faced during the season, the Falcons found themselves hosting the NFC Championship trophy.

When it is your year, it is your year. It’s a difficult concept to explain but sports fanatics know exactly what I mean. We often can’t explain it, but we see it and can feel it. The 2016 Chicago Cubs were destined to be champions of baseball. The Clemson Tigers were destined to be college football National Champions.

It feels like the Atlanta Falcons are destined to be Super Bowl LI Champions.

What do you think? Are the Falcons destined to win it all this year?

