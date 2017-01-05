Thank You Panthers Fans

The 2016 is over for the Carolina Panthers and recently a few shared their appreciation via social media…

If you’re a fan of the Carolina Panthers you’ve heard owner/founder Jerry Richardson’s quote that, “the fan is the most valuable member of our team.” While the season may have been one to forget the appreciation of those that support the team has not been lost on the franchise or its’ players.

Taking to social media in order to get the message out to as many fans as possible a few Panthers players offered their sincere appreciation for the support this season despite the less than desired outcome.

Led by head coach Ron Rivera, captains Thomas Davis, Luke Kuechly, Greg Olsen, Ryan Kalil, and veteran safety Kurt Coleman each provided hand written thank you notes to Panther nation.

The fan is the most valuable member of our team. A note from @RiverboatRonHC: pic.twitter.com/9QiBiPSnqM — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 3, 2017

Rivera’s appreciation for the support and a ‘Keep Pounding’. Is he comfortable enough to remain in Carolina instead of returning to the west coast? Currently all signs point to Rivera being at the helm again in 2017.

A note from Thomas Davis to #Panthers fans pic.twitter.com/moLJuSO9eF — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 3, 2017

Thomas Davis’ written commitment to return in 2017 and continue working in order to bring a Super Bowl to the Carolinas.

A note from Greg Olsen to #Panthers fans pic.twitter.com/XWs6ceHRQ7 — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 3, 2017

Short and sweet from Mr. Reliable, tight end Greg Olsen.

A note from Kurt Coleman to #Panthers fans pic.twitter.com/8ea4UTszXF — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 3, 2017

In only his second season as a Panther clearly Coleman has bought in to Richardson’s mantra and appreciation for this franchise.

A note from Ryan Kalil to #Panthers fans pic.twitter.com/IcJSPXCIJf — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 3, 2017

Kalil’s frustration is understood after a disappointing season and landing on the injured reserve. Looking forward to having number 67 back to anchor the offensive line next season.

A note from Luke Kuechly to #Panthers fans pic.twitter.com/WCMAlu2uvk — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 3, 2017

The only possible return from injury greater than Kalil, getting Kuechly back in the middle of a defense that improved from the beginning of the season.

Missing was a note from fellow captain and quarterback Cam Newton. However, it’s probably harder to hand write all of the 1’s and symbols to deliver such a message.

This article originally appeared on