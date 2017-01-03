Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes declares for NFL Draft

After a very productive college career at Texas Tech, Patrick Mahomes has declared for the 2017 NFL Draft.

The Texas Tech Red Raiders went 5-7 and did not make it to a bowl game this past season, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the FBS in passing yards (5,052) and he led the FBS in total offense for the second straight season.

Mahomes started every game this season despite shoulder and left wrist issues, the latter of which required surgery in December. He ended his junior season on a very high note, with 586 yards and six touchdowns against Baylor in Nov. 25, so Mahomes will now carry that momentum into preparing for the next level.

#TexasTech QB Patrick Mahomes announces that he will leave for the NFL & not return for his SR season. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 3, 2017

We wish No. 5 all the best as he pursues his dream of playing in the NFL. #ThankYouPat #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/DnsY99AOYp — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) January 3, 2017

Mahomes leaves Lubbock as the No. 3 passer in school history, with 11,252 passing yards. Over his 32 career games (29 starts), Majomes finished with 12,097 yards of total offense while accounting for 115 touchdowns (93 rushing, 22 rushing).

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. has Mahomes as his No. 5 quarterback prospect in the 2017 draft class, and Sports Illustrated’s Chris Burke ranked Mahomes No. 4 at the positon last week. That puts him in the second or third-round range, but Mahomes’ physical tools are sure to show well during the pre-draft process and he could rise some as a result.

Texas Tech’s version of the “Air Raid” offense counts as a big point against Mahomes in NFL circles, since it brings inflated production and is viewed as highly simplified for the quarterback. But Mahomes has the size (6-foot-3, 215 pounds), arm strength and mobility that scouts covet, and if the only immediate concern for teams is learning an NFL offense his upside will be hard to ignore.

