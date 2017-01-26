Texas A&M Star Myles Garrett Thanks Favorite Restaurant In Goodbye Letter

Texas A&M star Myles Garrett is thanking literally everyone who helped him as he heads to the NFL Draft, including his favorite taco establishment.

Athletes regularly say thanks as they move on to the next part of their careers, but NFL prospect Myles Garrett is really going above and beyond as his goodbye letter even included a shoutout to his favorite taco place.

Garrett, who is moving on from Texas A&M and entering this year’s NFL draft, wrote his final remarks for The Players’ Tribune this week and made a point of mentioning Fuego Tortilla Grill, which has three Texas locations including College Station, about 90 miles northwest of Houston.

He briefly but beautifully waxed poetic about Fuego, going so far as to state that he’ll be campaigning for the company to open up a fourth store in whatever city he winds up being drafted to.

Check out Garrett’s endorsement below:

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention something else I’ll miss deeply: Fuego, the finest taco dispensary on the planet. Those tacos were always there for me when I needed them most. Wherever I end up next, I will do whatever I can to make sure that Fuego opens a franchise in that city. This is something that is very important to me.

He’ll hopefully be too busy starting his NFL career to be working on the launch of a Mexican restaurant, but you have to give props to Garrett on this one.

Obviously a taco establishment is not nearly as important as someone’s family, an influential coach, or teammates who helped them on the field every week. But how many of us had that place where we’d always go to hang out with friends? Or that particular favorite stop that had the perfect comfort food when we were starving, upset, or dumped by a significant other?

Heck, wasn’t that what Cheers was generally about?

Good on him for including everything that was important to him in his farewell.

For their part, Fuego responded to Garrett’s kind words with the reveal that they’re already working on naming a taco after him. Maybe they can send him care packages:

It's not a question of 'IF,' but a question of 'WHAT' can we we put in a taco that is worthy of being called THE Myles Garrett taco? https://t.co/y6bFGKhq5n — Fuego Tortilla Grill (@EatFuego) January 26, 2017

Fuego Tortilla Grill has locations in College Station, San Marcos, and Waco-Baylor, Texas

