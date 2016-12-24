Texans vs. Bengals Injury Report

HOUSTON TEXANS

Friday, Dec. 23 Game Status

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

RB Lamar Miller Ankle Questionable

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DE Jadeveon Clowney Elbow/Wrist —

ILB Brian Cushing Ankle —

CB Johnathan Joseph Ribs Questionable

K Nick Novak Oblique/Back —

FULL PARTICIPATION

G Jeff Allen Concussion —

T Chris Clark Ankle —

TE C.J. Fiedorowicz Concussion —

TE Ryan Griffin Hamstring —

CB Kareem Jackson Hamstring —

S Don Jones Illness —

ILB Benardrick McKinney Wrist —

OLB Whitney Mercilus Back —

ILB Brian Peters Quadricep —

OLB John Simon Chest —

G Xavier Su’a-Filo Finger —

Even though Miller did not practice, I doubt there is any way that he doesn’t play tomorrow. He is too important to the Texans offense not to be out there is there is any way that he can be. Since he has been questionable for weeks and still been able to go, I don’t see why he wouldn’t do so again tomorrow.

The fact that another kicker was not brought in should tell you what you need to know about Novak’s availability–he’ll be out there. Clowney, Cushing and Joseph should all go, they’ve kept going despite ailments for weeks. We’ll see how much of a role C.J. Fiedorowicz plays with a new quarterback under center.

CINCINNATI BENGALS

Friday, Dec. 23 Game Status

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Vontaze Burfict Knee/Concussion Out

G Clint Boling Shoulder Out

TE Tyler Eifert Back Out

TE Tyler Kroft Knee/Ankle Out

FULL PARTICIPATION

DE Wallace Gilberry Calf —

WR A.J. Green Hamstring Questionable

HB Jeremy Hill Knee Questionable

DE Michael Johnson Shoulder Questionable

LB Vincent Rey Hamstring —

DT Pat Sims Hip —

WR James Wright Knee —

The top part of the injury report should give you a big clue as to how this season has gone for the Bengals. Lots of guys have had injuries and missed games. Green and Hill should be able to play, but they have been banged up all year and will not be at their best once again.

