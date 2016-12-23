Texans vs. Bengals Game Information

Want to figure out how to catch the Houston Texans square off with the Cincinnati Bengals? Here is how you can do just that.

The Texans escaped last week with a 21-20 win over the Jaguars to maintain pole position in the race for the division title. While the Titans also have an 8-6 record, the Texans own the tiebreaker and can clinch the division with a win and a Titans loss tomorrow.

Cincinnati has had a down year. After making the playoffs five straight seasons to begin the Andy Dalton era, they have fallen to 5-8-1 this season and were officially eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Steelers this past week. As the Eagles showed last night, teams out there playing for nothing more than pride can be dangerous; especially one with as much talent as the Bengals.

So how can you keep up with the action? Well, I’m glad you asked because we have all that info you need. Even if you didn’t ask, we still have the info!

Kickoff Time:

Saturday, December 24th, 7:15 p.m. CDT/ 8:15 EST at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

TV Broadcast:

NFL Network is scheduled to have the game this week, but should also be broadcast locally. To see if it’s available in your area check out what our friends at the team’s official web page have to say! For other games in your area, check out 506 sports.

Radio Broadcast:

As always, Sports Radio 610 (AM) and 100.3 (FM) are there for those of us who cannot watch the game. Also, Sirius channel136 is going to cover this one as well. Another option could be the audio streaming available with an NFL Game Pass subscription.

Online Streaming:

NFL Game Pass is once again the place to go for NFL action on game day. Also, Verizon Wireless subscribers can get themselves signed up for the NFL Mobile app.

Now no one has any excuse to miss the game! However, if you do, NFL Network is always there for us with replays throughout the week.

This article originally appeared on