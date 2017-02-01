Texans to work on extension for DeAndre Hopkins

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair told the media that they’ll work on signing both DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Abouye to contract extensions.

Despite a lackluster season from Hopkins, McNair is ready to give him a contract extension with one year left on his current deal.

Bob McNair said it’s Texans’ intentions to try to sign DeAndre Hopkins and A.J. Bouye to long-term deals — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 1, 2017

Hopkins only hauled in 78 receptions for 954 yards and four touchdowns in 2016., but you can’t blame his poor production completely on him.

While Hopkins is a very good receiver, he’s not up there with the likes of Julios Jones, A.J. Green, Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. because he lacks the explosiveness down the field to be a difference maker like the guys I just listed.

The question is, how much should the Texans pay Hopkins?

Green is currently the highest paid receiver in the NFL at $15 million a year. Behind him are players like Julio Jones, Demaryus Thomas, Dez Bryant and T.Y Hilton. I believe Hopkins falls right between Hilton and Bryanr. This means he should be paid $13-14 million a year.

Abouye on the other hand had a monster year for a Texans defense that was tops in the NFL.

The highest paid corner in the league right now is Josh Norman at $15 million. While Abouye is not one of the top corners in the NFL, I could see him getting around $8 million a year. This would put him around what Chris Harris Jr. of the Broncos is currently getting.

