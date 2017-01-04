Texans to start Brock Osweiler vs. Oakland Raiders

Brock Osweiler has been named the starting quarterback in the upcoming playoff matchup against the Oakland Raiders.

With quarterback Tom Savage in concussion protocol following an injury in the Texans regular season finale against the Tennessee Titans, Houston is set to start Brock Osweiler in the Wild Card playoff game against the Oakland Raiders.

Osweiler, best known for being Peyton Manning’s backup as well as the first ostrich to play professional football, has been a massive disappointment since signing a $72 million dollar contract in the offseason.

Averaging an interception a game, Osweiler’s season highlights include throwing for a combined 147 yards in two games against the Jacksonville Jaguars as well as a three interception game against San Diego.

In his last matchup against the Raiders, a 27-20 Oakland win on Monday Night Football in Mexico City, Osweiler looked somewhat decent in throwing for 243 yards and one touchdown to one interception.

And with the Raiders going into this game against a known quantity in Osweiler, this matchup couldn’t be better for the Raider defense.

While Savage is a tad more statuesque, he is a high variance player a la Connor Cook, and has limited film to dissect tendencies.

That would make Savage a much more dangerous quarterback to face, as he is more liable to test the secondary downfield and we would essentially be playing blind to start the game.

Regardless, expect the Bash Brothers in Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin to pin their ears back and feast on Osweiler, a quarterback with a shattered confidence.

This one is gearing up to be fun.

