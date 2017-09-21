Texans-Patriots Capsule

HOUSTON (1-1) at NEW ENGLAND (1-1)

Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS

OPENING LINE – Patriots by 12

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Houston 1-1, New England 1-1

SERIES RECORD – Patriots lead 8-1

LAST MEETING – Patriots beat Texans 34-16, Jan. 14 in divisional playoffs

LAST WEEK – Texans beat Bengals 13-9; Patriots beat Saints 36-20

AP PRO32 RANKING – Texans No. 19, Patriots No. 5

TEXANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (16), RUSH (6), PASS (13).

TEXANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (11), PASS (4).

PATRIOTS OFFENSE – OVERALL (1), RUSH (9), PASS (1).

PATRIOTS DEFENSE – OVERALL (5), RUSH (11), PASS (4).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Teams played twice last year; New England also won regular-season game 27-0 on Sept. 22. … Teams held joint practices this training camp and met in Week 2 of exhibition season, Texans winning 27-23. … Houston’s only victory in regular-season series was 34-27 win in final game of 2009, after Patriots had already clinched division. … Patriots QB Tom Brady donated $100,000 to Texans DL J.J. Watt’s Hurricane Harvey relief fund, and coach Bill Belichick donated $50,000. Watt raised more than $37 million in all. … P Shane Lechler has played in 240 consecutive games, longest active streak in NFL. … Watt has never had sack against Patriots. Chargers are only other team that has held him without sack. … Texans coach Bill O’Brien is former Patriots assistant. … Deshaun Watson’s 49-yard TD run against Cincinnati was longest touchdown run by quarterback in first career start in NFL history and longest run ever by Texans quarterback. … DL Deatrich Wise has had sack in each of first two games. He’s first Patriots rookie to do so since Chandler Jones in 2012. … RB Mike Gillislee has four rushing TDs in first two games with Patriots. Fantasy Tip: Gillislee could be this year’s version of LeGarrette Blount, who set franchise record with 18 rushing TDs last season. Gillislee’s scores this year are from 2, 2, 1 and 2 yards.

—

