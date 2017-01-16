Texans offensive coordinator Godsey won’t return

HOUSTON (AP) Houston Texans offensive coordinator George Godsey will not return next season.

The team announced the move Monday afternoon saying that the team and Godsey ”have mutually agreed to part ways.”

Coach Bill O’Brien says in a release that he is ”grateful for the tireless work ethic and contributions George has made to our team over the last three years.”

Godsey was in his second season as offensive coordinator after working as quarterbacks coach in his first year with the team in 2014.

His work came under fire this season as Houston’s offense ranked near the bottom of the league behind the struggles of new quarterback Brock Osweiler.

Godsey called the plays at the beginning of the season, but O’Brien took away his play-calling duties and began calling them himself in late September after the offense failed to move the ball consistently.

