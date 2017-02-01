Texans not interested in Jimmy Garoppolo, per report

Jimmy Garoppolo has been recently linked to the Houston Texans as a possible landing place this coming offseason.

Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle wrote this week that he believes that Garoppolo is someone that the Texans would think about trading for this offseason.

He’s talented enough that he’s emerged as a potential trade commodity for the Patriots and a possible target for quarterback-needy NFL teams, including the Texans.

The main problem when it comes to trying to pull off a trade for Garoppolo is that the Patriots likely aren’t going to let him go for less than a first round pick in return.

Now if Tom Brady was 35 years old instead of 39–going on 40 this August–I could see them maybe settling for a second round pick.

As good as Brady has been lately, the Patriots know the end is near for him and if they aren’t able to trade Garoppolo, they will be happy to hold onto him.

On Tuesday WalterFootball.com reported that Garoppolo is not expected to land in Houston because the Texans aren’t willing to trade for him.

One team that has been rumored to be in the market for trading for Garoppolo is the Houston Texans. However, in speaking with Texans sources, that is very unlikely. Houston doesn’t sound willing to be interested in dealing the necessary picks for Garoppolo. The Texans are definitely in the market to add talent to their quarterback competition, but they are more likely to select a signal-caller in the early rounds of the 2017 NFL Draft. According to sources, if the Texans do acquire a veteran, it would probably be a free agent like Jay Cutler or Tony Romo if they were released and willing to take a cheap contract. The Texans are the only playoff team in the market for a starting quarterback, so if either Cutler or Romo wants a shot to win before the end of their careers, Houston could be their best opportunity. The Texans won’t be able to offer a big contract for either veteran because of the money taken up by Brock Osweiler. Thus, the most likely move will be taking a quarterback prospect with one of their early picks in the 2017 NFL Draft.

It simply doesn’t make sense for Houston to give up draft picks in order to trade for Garoppolo.

But I do believe that Cutler or Romo would be a great addition for the Texans as long as they’re released and able to sign as free agents.eased.

I know many people might scoff at the idea of adding Cutler, but he would be quite an upgrade over Osweiler until the Texans can find their franchise quarterback.

