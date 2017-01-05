Texans’ Bill O’Brien, Brock Osweiler dismiss halftime argument

To say Brock Osweiler’s expensive tenure in Houston has gotten off to a rough start would be an understatement. It’s been tumultuous, and many are already saying the Texans wasted $36 million in guaranteed money on the lanky quarterback.

And that’s just going by his on-field performance. Apparently, he and Bill O’Brien may not have the best relationship. Osweiler and his head coach reportedly got into a loud argument during halftime of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

O’Brien doesn’t see it as a big deal, downplaying the spat on Wednesday.

“Look, it’s an intense game,” O’Brien said, via Chron.com. “It’s football. You’ve got competitive guys, passionate guys about the team, about winning, especially quarterback-head coach. If there was a what you would term a heated exchange, that happens all the time. I’m not sure what you’re referring to. Those things happen. We’re very focused on the Raiders game.”

Osweiler did the same, smartly opting not to discuss his argument with the head coach.

“What happens between coach O’Brien and myself or whatever’s said between coach O’Brien and myself, it stays between us,” Osweiler said. “That’s where I’m going to leave that. My focus has moved toward Oakland.”

This isn’t the first time Osweiler and O’Brien have gotten into it this season. The two reportedly argued during a film session earlier in the season. At the time, O’Brien (of course) downplayed it and chalked it up to being part of the game.

Sure, intensity is important in the NFL, but having two arguments between a quarterback and his coach has to be a bit concerning – especially with this being their first season together. Remember: Osweiler wouldn’t even have been playing Sunday if Tom Savage, the QB who replaced him due to ineffective play, hadn’t suffered a concussion. Osweiler is starting again against the Raiders with Savage still sidelined, and that can’t be making O’Brien or anyone else in Houston very comfortable.