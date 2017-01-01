Texans at Titans Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Houston Texans face the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Week 17. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

The Houston Texans travel to Nissan Stadium in Week 17 to take on an AFC South foe, the Tennessee Titans. Frankly, though, this one is a bit disappointing to end the season. In an ideal world, this was supposed to be two teams battling for the division title in their final game. Instead, the Texans have already locked up the South and the Titans are left in a bad spot following last week.

For the Texans, there is more uncertainty than not still. They started Tom Savage in place of the $72 million Brock Osweiler and won—but not because of great quarterback play by any mean. More accurately, they survived in spit of Savage being average-at-best. Now they look to try and get things rolling better, but will do so without Lamar Miller on offense and Jadeveon Clowney on defense as both are out this week.

Meanwhile, the Titans are coming into this game as a walking sad-face emoji. In an upset loss to the Jaguars last week, Tennessee lost starting second-year quarterback Marcus Mariota to a fractured fibula. It’s a tough break for a team on the rise and a fun young player, but that leaves them ailing heading into the regular season finale with Matt Cassel under center.

Those in local markets can catch this game on CBS. But if you’re out-of-market and want to catch Savage and the Texans, you can stream the action online through DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket and NFL Sunday Ticket.TV. Access the stream online or through the app using a paid subscription to log in.

Details for Sunday’s game are below:

Date: Sunday, January 1

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Houston, TX

Stadium: NRG Stadium

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

While this game is disappointing considering the stakes that could’ve been at play and the absence of Mariota, it could still be quite telling. The Texans are headed to the postseason inspiring no one. But showing progress against the Titans could help conjure some confidence in this team.

