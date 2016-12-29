Texans at Titans: Game preview, odds, prediction

The Houston Texans are AFC South champions for the second straight year. Can they make it six straight win over the rival Tennessee Titans?

Entering Week 16, the Houston Texans and Tennessee Texans were tied with 8-6 records atop the AFC South. Bill O’Brien’s team was starting its eighth different starting quarterback in three seasons. Meanwhile, Mike Mularkey’s squad was facing a Jacksonville Jaguars squad that had won only two games all season.

Yes, we know how it all turned out. The Titans were stunned by their AFC South rivals and lost quarterback Marcus Mariota in the process. Tom Savage had a solid second half and the team escaped with a 12-10 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hence, Houston is the AFC South champion for the second straight season. On the other hand, Tennessee is home for the playoffs for the ninth consecutive year. So what can we expect from both of these teams in their regular-season finale?

Odds

Line: Titans (-3)

Over/Under: 40

Veteran journeyman Matt Cassel with lead Mularkey’s club against the league’s top-ranked defense. And Titans’ running back DeMarco Murray will have to deal with a unit that has is much better against the run these days after a very slow start. On the other hand, more playing time for Savage is a must as the Texans will host a playoff game in the wild card round.

The Texans are the number-four seed in the AFC playoffs and some would say they have nothing to play for. But Savage is making just his second start and needs all the reps he can get. Safe to say it will be interesting to see if Lamar Miller gets any work after sitting out last week’s win over Cincinnati. The Titans are on the upswing but that Houston defense will prove to be a bit too much for Cassel.

Pick: Texans 23, Titans 12

