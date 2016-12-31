Texans at Titans Game Information

Want to figure out how to catch the Houston Texans square off with the Tennessee Titans? Here is how you can do just that.

Last week, the Texans clinched the division as Randy Bullock did what he does best–miss kicks in Houston. With that result and the Titans losing in Jacksonville, the 9-6 Texans officially clinched their second straight division title and fourth in six years.

This Sunday’s game in Nashville ultimately will not decide anything as the Texans are officially the four seed while the Titans are eliminated from playoff contention. But there will be some pride on the line as the Titans seek their first winning season since 2011 and the Texans look to get to double digit wins for the first time since 2012 and gain some momentum heading into the playoffs.

So how can you keep up with the action? Well, I’m glad you asked because we have all that info you need. Even if you didn’t ask, we still have the info!

Kickoff Time:

Sunday, January 1, 12:00 p.m. CDT/ 1:00 EST at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

TV Broadcast:

CBS is scheduled to have the game this week. To see if it’s available in your area check out what our friends at the team’s official web page have to say! For transplanted Texans fans and to see other games in your area, check out 506 sports.

Radio Broadcast:

As always, Sports Radio 610 (AM) and 100.3 (FM) are there for those of us who cannot watch the game. Also, Sirius channel136 is going to cover this one as well. Another option could be the audio streaming available with an NFL Game Pass subscription.

Online Streaming:

NFL Game Pass is once again the place to go for NFL action on game day. Also, Verizon Wireless subscribers can get themselves signed up for the NFL Mobile app.

Now no one has any excuse to miss the game! However, if you do, NFL Network is always there for us with replays throughout the week.

