Texans at Patriots: 3 things we learned

The New England Patriots are moving onto the AFC Championship Game following a 34-16 win over the Houston Texans. What did we learn on Saturday night?

For the second time in five years, the Houston Texans clashed with the New England Patriots in the AFC Divisional Playoffs. And once again, Bill Belichick and Tom Brady went about their business and moved onto the AFC title game.

How big of a problem did Houston have on Saturday night? The team hung in there perhaps longer than many expected. But when it was all said and done, it added up to a 34-16 loss to the AFC East champions. Meanwhile, the Patriots will be making their sixth consecutive appearance in the conference title clash.

So what did we learn about both teams in this contest?

1. Patriots continue to thrive early

Thanks to the many talents of running back Dion Lewis, Bill Belichick’s club opened up a 14-3 first-quarter advantage. During the regular season, the Patriots outscored the opposition by a combined 130-32 in the first 15 minutes of games.

While Houston made a game of it for the most part, the fact is that the Texans could never overcome the early deficit and were unable to grab a lead. And playing from behind against the Patriots is never an easy task.

2. Special teams play critical for both clubs

Back in Week 3, the Houston Texans fell at Foxborough, 27-0. The team lost a pair of fumbles on kickoff returns, key plays in the lopsided loss. In Saturday’s setback, Houston’s special team allowed a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown to Patriots’ running back Dion Lewis.

However, Bill O’Brien’s club also forced Lewis to fumble on another return and it enabled the Texans to get back in the game. Once again, the third element of the game gets little attention but it is all so very vital.

3. Another rough outing for the Brock

The fifth-year quarterback of the Houston Texans held his own early but when it was all said and done, Brock Osweiler was picked off three times in Foxborough. He got a bad break when rookie Will Fuller dropped a deep touchdown pass. But the bottom line this season is that the high-priced offseason pickup played in 17 overall games, including two playoff contests. And Osweiler committed at least one turnover in 13 of those outings.

