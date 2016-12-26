Terrell Suggs vehemently shoots down retirement rumors after crushing loss

Terrell Suggs has been one of the most consistent players in the NFL the past decade-plus. Outside of 2012 when he played just eight games and 2015 when he missed 15 games, he’s had 10 seasons with at least eight sacks. He leads the team with eight this year, and he’ll likely try to do the same in 2017, too.

The 34-year-old six-time Pro Bowler vehemently shot down retirement rumors after Sunday’s crushing loss to the Steelers, which eliminated the Ravens from playoff contention.

“I don’t know what you heard – what the [expletive] is wrong with him? – I was always planning to come back and doing this another year,” Suggs said, via ESPN.

Suggs has been playing with a torn biceps for more than two months, yet he’s still played 14 games this season. He’s sitting on 114.5 career sacks, which is the fifth most among active players, so a return in 2017 could move him further up that list.

He’s signed through 2018, too, so there’s no contractual issue there. And it’s not as though he’ll cost the Ravens a great deal, either. He’ll make just $4 million next season, which isn’t much for a former Defensive Player of the Year.