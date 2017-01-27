Tennessee Titans Ultimate GM 1.0

Let me take a crack at helping the Tennessee Titans become a team capable of a Super Bowl run in 2017.

The Tennessee Titans are a winning team piloted by a great GM in Jon Robinson with a talented young quarterback and several key pieces on both sides of the ball.

For the first time in a long time this team looks like they are on the precipice of greatness and they could be poised to turn into a perennial playoff team. Jon Robinson has been nothing but great in his time with the Tennessee Titans so I am not going to sit here and pretend to know more than him

That being said, it is fun to play GM and try to figure out what I would do in a given situation. With that in mind, I encourage everyone who feels the same to go to Fanspeak and try their Ultimate GM mode.

Long story short it is the principle of a Madden offseason where you decide how you want to attack free agency and the draft, only you can’t save and cheat this system just like you can’t turn the salary cap off.

In Ultimate GM mode you really go through 5 stages.

1. Identifying needs

2. Cuts

3. Re-signing players

4. Free agency

5. The Draft

They use OTC’s numbers and cap figures to estimate what players could make on the open market. If you make an offer to a player once free agency starts, you get no feedback. You just submit an offer and hope that you don’t get outbid.

As you will see I made an offer and was rejected because a team offered a larger contract. It is one I would have potentially met or exceeded if given the chance, but that isn’t how this works.

The they shift you into the draft where you can attempt to fill out the rest of your needs and grab impact players.

Once you start the draft, teams may attempt to trade up with you to get a player they like and they will send you an offer of picks. I take one of these trades to show you how it works.

So, let’s start the process.

Step 1: Identifying needs

This is one that has been on a lot of Tennessee Titans fans minds since the very first game. Part of being a fan is being furious when your team loses a single snap and players/positions get singled out as the reason why.

Even teams like the New England Patriots have fans that are always trying to change their team and complaining about positions even though they are always near or at the Super Bowl.

Everyone values positions differently, but with the current roster and the current coaches here are my needs in order.

1. Cornerback

I believe that LeShaun Sims can be a CB2 in this scheme, especially if he develops as much as he did during the season, in the offseason. However, outside of that I am not sure that anyone is safe.

Jason McCourty hasn’t played exceptionally well and he costs a lot of money to be a team’s second best CB. Jon Robinson isn’t sentimental and he was raised in the New England Patriots system so I believe that could mean the end for McCourty in Tennessee despite how well he did over the majority of his career.

2. Linebacker

Too often the middle of the field was left wide open this year. In the redzone there were game ending catches where the Titans lost because they couldn’t carry a TE up the seam and the ball just sailed over a LB’s head.

The Tennessee Titans also ran a man defense a lot this year which often puts the linebacker in coverage with the tight end/running back. In the NFL now where those players are also used in the passing game often you have to have at least one linebacker who can really cover.

3. Wide Receiver

I think Jon Robinson and company would want a true number one receiver, but there is only one in this draft class: Corey Davis.

Now, there are receivers in this class outside of him that do things well, and their are players in free agency who make a lot of sense. However, if I were in Jon Robinson’s head I would expect he is looking for game changing speed (he has said this before) and someone to take reps at slot.

4. EDGE

Preferable a player that plays ROLB or RE because they seem to like the Derrick Morgan/Kevin Dodd combo on the other side, but they need someone to bring the heat behind Orakpo.

The Tennessee Titans had 21.5 sacks from their outside linebackers, 19.5 of those came from Orakpo and Morgan. So if one of those guys goes down you are essentially losing half of your pass rush. That can’t happen.

5. Safety

A truly elite safety would make this defense amazing, but outside of that I am not sure that they need just another body.

6. Nose tackle

The Tennessee Titans were rumored to be making a play for Snacks Harrison last year in free agency. I don’t know if that was because he is a blue-chip player or because they felt like they needed an upgrade at nose tackle.

Dick Lebeau’s defense is much different with a huge nose tackle clogging up lanes in the middle and keeping bodies off of the linebackers. Maybe they try to find one this year.

7. Tight End

This is at 7 because I think Marcus Mariota and Delanie Walker will be a top-2 QB/TE tandem for the next 3 years. However, like with any position an elite player could revolutionize a team.

The Tennessee Titans run 2 TEs a lot, so TE is almost a more useful and necessary position than drafting a slot WR or a 3rd WR given how rarely the Titans use those pieces.

2 and 3. Cuts and re-signings

I bunched these two together, because I didn’t do much here. While you could make an argument for a few cuts, I didn’t do any because the Tennessee Titans have a massive amount of cap space.

So, for argument’s sake let’s say I cut Jason McCourty. I would get back a good chunk of money, but if I lose a CB in camp or preseason what do I do? Can I just put a pile of money out there and leave it to cover someone? No.

That leaves me in a position to make a bad deal with a free agent CB in preseason or try a trade. Neither one of those is very appealing to me.

I attempted to re-sign Byron Bell, but he refused. I offered him a 2 year, $3 million contract with half of it guaranteed. I would imagine this is because in a bad OT market/draft he should be able to start and to make a lot of money elsewhere.

The one player I attempted to re-sign and got, was Daimion Stafford. I think he is a very good special teams player who I have no issue with on defense. Does me make a lot of splash plays? No. But he is a hard hitter and he if the Titans are in a pinch there I would put him at SS and let Kevin Byard play FS.

4. Free Agency

So, this is where the fun really begins. I am trying to follow Jon Robinson’s pattern of behavior to figure out which free agents to begin. Let’s go after the big swings first.

I attempted to sign Eric Berry (safety, Kansas City Chiefs) for 5 years, $50 mil, with $22.5 GTD. However, he declined and took a 4 year, $54.4 million deal from the Cincinnati Bengals. So, I was offering $10 million per year, and instead he got $13.6 million.

That would make Berry the highest paid safety by more than $1 million per year which is a little rich for my blood.

I offered Logan Ryan (CB, New England Patriots) 4 years, $34.4 mil, $13.76 GTD and accepted. I imagine that Ryan would be Jon Robinson’s dream free agent. He fills a position of need, isn’t insanely expensive, Robinson is familiar with Ryan, and he is only 25 years old which would mean he is entering a cornerback’s prime.

I offered Brandon Williams (NT, Baltimore Ravens) 5 years, $45 mil,$13.5 GTD and he accepted. Williams is a little older than Ryan and would go over past the 30 year mark by the second year of his deal, but he is a top end run stuffing nose tackle. Coming from that defense, LeBeau should know exactly how to use him.

I offered Larry Fitzgerald a 2 year, $24 mil, $12 GTD and he accepted. I believe this was an automated cut based on his cap figure. I would lock him down and have him play reps on the outside, then bring in a different WR2 and move him into the slot where he does a lot of damage.

5. The Draft

The final frontier for rebuilding a team, and generally the most effective. The Tennessee Titans are loaded with draft picks, so let’s just get right to it.

Well, first let’s talk about a trade I accepted from the Cleveland Browns. In exchange for the 5th overall pick, the gave me the 12th overall pick and the 1st pick in the 2nd and 3rd rounds (33rd and 65th overall). Alright, now let’s get to the draft.

12th overall pick: Marshon Lattimore CB, Ohio State

My top cornerback, he was an easy choice. Logan Ryan will start on the other side and the Tennessee Titans will be content to have Sims as a depth player. Full scouting report here.

18th overall pick: O.J. Howard TE, Alabama

I have been a big believer in getting blue chip players to the Tennessee Titans and Howard is one of those players. Like I did above, you can check out the full scouting report here.

33rd overall pick: John Ross WR, Washington

Ross is player similar to Will Fuller coming out of last year’s class. He is a speed demon, but I think he has much better hands than Fuller does on short and intermediary routes. While Fuller was a bigger body, I expect Ross to be a better player in the NFL.

65th overall: Carl Lawson EDGE, Auburn

Lawson has had injuries in the past which could scare a lot of teams away in a deep draft class. While I expect many people will project him higher, I think this is a nice spot for Lawson. Here he gets to come in and back up Brian Orakpo and he will be used in a similar way to how he was used at Auburn.

I would imagine that he will start his career as a rotational pass rusher, but by the end of the year he could be a good guy to use at ROLB/RE for large stretches of time during the Tennessee Titans playoff push.

83rd overall: Curtis Samuel RB/WR/KR

This one is simple, Samuel is electric with the ball in his hands and the Tennessee Titans need speed element in their offense and on special teams. Samuel is a bigger, stronger version of Dexter McCluster and somewhat comparable to Christian McCaffery.

100th overall: Obi Melifonwu S, UCONN

Melifonwu is a huge safety at a true 6’4 and a lot of people like Jonah Tuls and Matt Miller like him. In fact, here is what Miller said about him today in his scouting notebook:

“Teams are talking about Melifonwu as a tight end eraser. He’s physical enough at the line of scrimmage and has the length to be developed into an effective press safety. His over-the-top range is also impressive.”

I would not mind a safety that can take over for Byard in the box allowing him to play more free safety.

123rd overall: Duke Riley LB, LSU

Riley is one of the last cover linebackers available, but he is a great value here. I would use him in sub packages early and he would be the guy I used to cover TEs (along with Melifonwu).

165th overall: Xavier Woods DB, LT

A nice prospect who was used in a lot of different ways at LT, but someone who instantly should be a good special teams player.

215th overall: Cole Hikutini TE, Louisville

A nice 3rd TE option if the Tennessee Titans retain neither Phil Supernaw or Anthony Fasano.

239th overall: Weston Steelhammer S, Air Force

Alright, I am not going to lie some of this was about the name. 17 career interceptions and the Pat Tilman award winner, he seems like someone who would check off a lot of boxes for Jon Robinson.

Recap

So, here is a quick recap of all the things I accomplished starting with the needs list and finishing with cap room remaining:

1. Cornerback

I added Marshon Lattimore and Logan Ryan who should both be stars on the outside of this defense.

2. Linebacker

The Titans got Duke Riley and while that might not be a huge addition, his role as a cover linebacker is exactly what the Tennessee Titans need.

3. Wide Receiver

Adding a hall of fame caliber slot WR in Larry Fitzgerald, and a speed element in John Ross is a pretty great haul for Tennessee.

4. EDGE

There are a lot of talented players in this draft that can rush the passer, but I am not sure there is one more fit to mimic the way Dick LeBeau uses Brian Orakpo than Carl Lawson.

5. Safety

Another position that was slightly neglected, after missing on Eric Berry I pushed this down the list of needs and I settled for great value pick in the middle rounds.

6. Nose Tackle

I lucked out and got a blue-chip talent in free agency in Brandon Williams.

7. Tight End

Another blue-chip star on the Tennessee Titans roster now, O.J. Howard can be the focal point of the offense after Delanie Walker retires. Until then, he can settle for learning beside a great and killing matchups.

-Still have $40 million in cap room.

