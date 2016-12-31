Tennessee Titans possible milestones

The Tennessee Titans are no longer playing for the postseason, but that doesn’t mean there is no reason to watch the game.

Aside from the fact that we will all be devastated Monday morning when we realize there won’t be any Titans football until August 2017, there are some individual milestones that every Titans fan should be cheering for outside of a win.

Here are a few Tennessee Titans and a milestone I hope they hit.

DeMarco Murray

Murray is 99 yards away from being the most productive Tennessee Titans running back since Chris Johnson’s 2,000 yard season. With 1,365 rushing yards, he would be the new gold standard in terms of Tennessee Titans running backs.

Rishard Matthews

Matthews has a lot of things he can be playing for. The one I hope he hits is one more touchdown which would put him at 9 TDs on the year, one more than he had in the rest of his career combined.

Derrick Henry

Two touchdowns for Derrick Henry would tie him for second among rookie running backs (behind Zeke Elliott) and he would hit that mark on substantially (like 50-100) less touches than the other two running backs to hit that mark.

Delanie Walker

Walker has been amazing as a Titan, and would it shock you to know that he is just 35 yards away from his 3rd consecutive 800+ yard season for Tennessee? That is amazing. If he reaches 800+ yards on Sunday, he will have 2,778 yards in 3 years.

Jason McCourty and Brice McCain

Currently this team’s leader in interceptions is…Perrish Cox. Jason McCourty and Brice McCain both have 2, please guys don’t let a guy who got cut from the Titans five weeks ago lead this team in interceptions.

Brian Orakpo

Just one sack. That is all it would take for Brian Orakpo to break his record for sacks, and for a player that has done a little bit of everything for the Titans you want him to break a record that means something to him.

Plus, this would put him on pace to end up with more sacks as a Titan than as a Redskin in about three years, which I would love.

Derrick Morgan

Did you know in the past 5 years, Morgan has never had a season with less than 4.5 sacks or more than 6.5 sacks until this year. For years he had to get all the attention on the defensive line and now that Brian Orakpo is here he is finally showing out.

With just one more sack he would end up at 10 sacks, the first time he has reached double digits in his career.

Ryan Succop

With just one point, Succop would have 100 or more points for the 5th time in his 8 year career.

Kevin Byard

This isn’t really a milestone, but I would love for Byard to get his first interception. Just like Brian Orakpo, Byard has done a little bit of everything for the Titans and he has done it really well. For a guy that should be a cornerstone of this defense for a long time, Byard deserves to end the season on a high note.

For a player sold as a playmaker, a big interception would be a great lasting impression to leave on this fan base.

This article originally appeared on