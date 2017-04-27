Tennessee Titans NFL draft picks: 2017 round-by-round results, grades

The Titans nearly stole the AFC South away from the Texans, before an injury to Marcus Mariota in December put their playoff hopes on hold for a year.

Andy Benoit breaks down Tennessee’s biggest draft need: Jason McCourty was just released, leaving the Titans with only one proven corner: Patriots free agent Logan Ryan. He’s a physical No. 2 cover guy or slot defender. The Titans still need a true No. 1. And it’s more important than ever because last season, long-time zone coverage scientist Dick LeBeau played increasingly more man-to-man. That was partly because the Titans’ young corners couldn’t handle the myriad reads in LeBeau’s zone coverages. But more than that, LeBeau felt that man coverage better accommodated his five-man blitz concepts. LeBeau is a blitz designer first and foremost; if he feels man coverage improves his pressure tactics, then man coverage will become the Titans’ foundation. Now they must find guys who can play it.

Chris Burke’s mock first-round selection: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State. It was obvious even before the Titans cut Jason McCourty that they would be looking to draft at the cornerback position. Here, they get the top prospect—a physical, aggressive lock-down defender.

Here's the full list of picks the Titans hold in the 2017 draft, which will be updated as each selection is made.

