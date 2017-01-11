Tennessee Titans: Full Seven Round Mock Draft

I took the role of GM for the Tennessee Titans, going seven rounds and making picks that I believe would get this team to the playoffs.

If you’re a Tennessee Titans fan and are like us at TitanSized, then you love and can’t wait for the NFL draft to get here. Unfortunately, the draft is four months away. But, fortunately, Fanspeak has a fantastic tool that allows you to play the role of GM for any team and make every pick. I encourage you to check it out and make your own decisions, but let me show you what I came out with.

Note: I used Fanspeak’s draft board and their team needs.

Round 1, Pick No. 5 Overall

Jamal Adams, S, LSU

I wanted to go defense with the first pick, so Mike Williams was not in consideration. I was between Adams, Reuben Foster, and Malik Hooker. I chose Adams because of his unbelievable range. He can play in the box or as a center fielder. I was also swayed by Matt Miller’s love for him.

Round 1, Pick No. 18 Overall

Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama

I was ecstatic to see Foster fall to me for the second first round pick. The teams in front of the Titans don’t have a glaring need at linebacker, and it’s possible that some reported off the field issues could cause him to slide a bit. If so, the Titans have to scoop him up at this stage of the draft. Foster is a rangy, power hitting linebacker that would change the entirety of the Titans defense along with fellow first rounder Adams.

Round 3, Pick No. 83 Overall

Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan

Another player I was surprised to see fall to my pick, but I couldn’t say no to Lewis. He’s undersized, but he’s a playmaker that has very little trouble finding the football in the air. That’s another impressive defensive talent added.

Round 3, Pick No. 100 Overall

Sam Hubbard, EDGE, Ohio State

I know what you’re thinking: “ANOTHER defensive player?” Yes. Wide receivers Zay Jones and Cooper Kupp were drafted within the previous five picks, and i didn’t like the value for the other wideouts. Therefore, I chose to continue to build the defense with Hubbard. A 4-3 DE or a 3-4 OLB, Hubbard would immediately be a contributor as the primary backup to Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan.

Round 4, Pick No. 123 Overall

Malachi Dupre, WR, LSU

I finally went offense in the fourth round. Dupre is a bit of a developmental project, but he has the size (6’4″, 195 lbs.) and ball skills to become a legit playmaker at the wide receiver position at the next level. He recently went off for 139 yards on seven catches in their bowl win against Louisville.

Round 5, Pick No. 165 Overall

Marquez White, CB, FSU

While I went with a smaller cornerback with Lewis in the third round, I chose to go with some length on the next cornerback. White is 6’1″ and 184 lbs., and picked off two passes in his senior season for the Seminoles.

Round 7, Pick No. 239 Overall

Jeremy Sprinkle, TE, Arkansas

Sprinkle is a raw athlete, and has some off field concerns, but he’s a perfect candidate to learn behind Delanie Walker and eventually replace him in the near future.

