Tennessee Titans free agent shopping list

These are some guys that make a lot of sense for the Tennessee Titans in free agency based on Jon Robinson’s first year.

So it is that time again, draft season. Well, to be fair there is quite a bit that is going to happen before that day in April.

While it seems far away now, free agency is less than two months away and there is a chance that there will be some huge pieces added to this team during that time. However, there is a misconception that a great addition needs to be paid a ton of money and have a big name.

Last year, Jon Robinson showed that he didn’t need the flashy names to build a winning team. Guys like Rishard Matthews and Ben Jones made invaluable contributions to the Tennessee Titans winning record, and no one batted an eye when they were signed.

So, when looking for guys Jon Robinson may jump on in free agency words like sleeper and underrated will be thrown around, and for good reason. Those are the guys he targets: high floor guys who could take a step forward and become really good players.

So when PFF came out with a list of their “10 under-the-radar free agents” my head immediately went to Jon Robinson and the Tennessee Titans.

These names stood out as fits for Tennessee.

Chris Baker DL, Washington Redskins

I’m not sure how the Tennessee Titans feel about DaQuan Jones at DE in their 3-4 scheme (I think he is solid) but Baker has been more than that for a long time and he is only 29. If the Tennessee Titans really see Austin Johnson as a NT then they may feel like adding Baker for cheap gives them an upgrade on depth at the very least.

Mario Addison EDGE, Carolina

While Addison is a 4-3 DE, the Titans play with four men down too often to let it limit them in free agency. One of the more underrated needs for the Tennessee Titans this offseason is finding some players that can win one-on-ones in passing situations outside of Brian Orakpo and Derrick Morgan.

Addison has shown that he can be a good sub-package rusher and with Orakpo and Morgan needing rest from time to time, pairing Addison with someone like Kevin Dodd (if he develops) could be great for this team.

Adam Thielen WR, Minnesota Vikings

People are really begging for the Titans to get a big WR in the draft or free agency. However, I really don’t see a guy I am in love with. I would be shocked if Mike Williams is as fast as people think, his routes aren’t great, he doesn’t do as well at catching contested passes as people think, and he offers little after the catch.

Corey Davis is a guy I am on board with, but just how much do I like him? I wouldn’t take him top-5, but I would definitely consider it outside of the top-10 right now if the Tennessee Titans trade down.

Thielen is a great option either way, because he is primarily a slot receiver. The Titans don’t play with a slot very often, but when they do it would help to have another reliable target that would be where he wanted. He could see a bump in production similar to what happened last year with Rishard Matthews.

