Tennessee Titans: End of Week Notes/Links

Bringing you the best bits of news or information about the Tennessee Titans that has circulated around the internet during the week.

Missed anything about the Tennessee Titans throughout the week? Fear not, for we are here to bring you whatever you might have missed about your favorite team! This week is all about the Senior Bowl and the Pro Bowl.

I’ve already said how much I love Corn Elder. Granted, I’m biased because he attended my alma mater. But he’s an outstanding football player and will carve out a long career in the NFL. He’s a bit undersized, but he can play both slot and boundary corner, can diagnose plays and tackle sure-handedly, and is a fantastic special teams player. The Titans will take a hard look at him for the draft.

Two more guys whom the Titans will be in on, Howard and Sutton, took time out to chat with Titans radio voice Mike Keith. Sutton suffered an injury that limited his last season, but he’s a playmaker. Going to school in Tennessee, he’s already a favorite in the state. Howard had an outstanding week at the Senior Bowl. He showed off his athleticism and pass-catching ability, as well as his underrated blocking prowess. Howard is likely to go in the 15-25 pick range in the first round. Considering that Anthony Fasano is an upcoming free agent and Delanie Walker will be 33 years old heading into next season, Jon Robinson will take a very hard look at Howard with the No. 18 overall pick.

DeMarco Murray, Jurrell Casey, Brian Orakpo, Taylor Lewan, and Delanie Walker are all in Orlando right now for the Pro Bowl. They’re all deserving, and so were other Titans who were left off the team. Jack Conklin, for instance, was an All-Pro, but didn’t make the team. Marcus Mariota would’ve made the team as an alternated had he not gotten injured before the season ended. Fret not, though, my fellow Titans fans. Mariota and Conklin will be making Pro Bowls for the next decade. The future in Tennessee is bright.

